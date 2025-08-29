Meagan Good recently spent her 44th birthday gallivanting in Cartagena, Colombia, with her husband Jonathan Majors.

The Harlem starlet — born August 8 — shared a 13-slide Instagram photo dump of her birthday trip on August 20. In addition to going on the vacation with Majors, who is also an actor, the couple had family members join in on the fun.

In her caption, Good offered contextual tidbits for each of the photos and videos in her post. The Cartagena trip included city strolling, horseback riding, various beach destinations, and much more. The post showed Good and Majors nicely dressed on a nighttime walk, as well as posing together with other couples on the group trip. The famous actors were also photographed sitting together on a small boat. The last addition to the post was a video of the lovebirds romantically sharing a dance while enjoying the nighttime beach.

Good’s context for the latter video was, “Love of my life and I … basking in belonging together like craters on the [moon].” Around a day before the longtime actress shared the Instagram post, she revealed on Los Angeles’ 92.3 FM that she has two tattoos written in her new husband’s handwriting. They read, “Love her but leave her wild,” and “Johnny’s Girl.”

What Places Did Meagan Good Visit In Cartagena?

Good’s 44th birthday photo dump shared details on the many places she made unforgettable memories with Majors and their family.

“THEE MOST EPIC BIRTHDAY FAMILY TRIP EVER! … such beautiful memories I will cherish for a lifetime. I love each and every one of you with my full, entire heart,” she stated at the start of her caption.

Good tagged Blue Apple Beach (a hotel, beach club, and restaurant), Townhouse Cartagena (an art hotel), Members Only (a jazz bar with live music), and Amare Cartagena (an eco-friendly beach club). All of those locations are products of Hart Hospitality, founded by British-Trini entrepreneur and travel industry titan Portia Hart.

Good had her birthday dinner at Inkanto Cartagena, a gastrobar specializing in Peruvian cuisine. She also dined at Carmen Restaurant and Bar, which serves Colombian fare.

See Good’s birthday trip photo dump below.