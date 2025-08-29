The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) believes its One Stop Security pilot program will make international travel into the United States simpler and speedier.

The TSA shared information about the initiative in an August 27 press release. The agency detailed that international visitors arriving in the U.S. from “certain foreign airports” will be able to skip going through TSA rescreening to catch connecting flights (if they have them). Their checked baggage will also be exempt from a second screening and expedited to the next leg of the journey.

American Airlines’ One Stop Security hub is at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Texas. Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines’ hub is at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Georgia.

The TSA launched its One Stop Security pilot program in July with two flight arrivals into the U.S. from London Heathrow International Airport. In collaboration with officials in the United Kingdom, the TSA worked with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to launch the initiative.

It’s unspecified which other international airports, if any, will collaborate with the TSA on the One Stop Security program in the future. However, the agency notes that “participating foreign airports” would have to meet the TSA’s standards.

What Else Is There To Know About The One Stop Security Pilot Program?

The initiative aims to minimize congestion at participating U.S. airports. Other goals include reducing costs, optimizing security, and enhancing the passenger experience.

“One Stop Security is TSA’s latest common-sense approach to streamlining the passenger journey while also bolstering aviation security,” said the agency’s Acting Deputy Administrator, Adam Stahl. “International air travel can often be a challenging and time-consuming process. It’s our goal to simplify this experience while maintaining the highest levels of security. We believe One Stop Security is an important step in that direction and helps us advance President Trump’s vision for a new Golden Age of American travel, while ensuring the homeland is safe and secure.”

Additionally, the U.S. Travel Association’s President and CEO, Geoff Freeman, issued a measured statement regarding the One Stop Security pilot program’s implementation. The association supports the TSA initiative. However, its CEO noted that there’s a balancing act at play.

“One Stop Security is a smart, long-overdue step toward modernizing the travel experience, eliminating redundant screening, cutting connection times, and unlocking more international air service. Paired with stronger airport staffing, long-awaited air traffic control upgrades, and the end of the shoe removal rule, this is real progress toward a world-class travel system just in time for America 250, the 2026 World Cup, and the 2028 Olympics. But this momentum is undercut by the proposed $250 visitor visa fee — a move that sends the wrong message to travelers and undermines our global competitiveness,” said Freeman.