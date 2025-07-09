An executive order that Trump signed off on July 3 impacts how international visitors in the United States will be able to enjoy the country’s stunning national parks. The executive order is titled “Making America Beautiful Again by Improving Our National Parks.” It orders the government to raise entry fees for visitors from abroad into national parks.

With the increased revenue, the executive order directs the Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, to improve the infrastructure, accessibility, and enjoyable features at federally designated recreational areas. It also instructs Burgum to encourage international travel to “America’s natural national parks and outdoor recreation areas.”

“From the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon to the tranquility of the Great Smoky Mountains, America’s national parks have provided generations of American families with unforgettable memories,” Trump said in his executive order. “It is the policy of my Administration to preserve these opportunities for American families in future generations by increasing entry fees for foreign tourists, improving affordability for United States residents, and expanding opportunities to enjoy America’s splendid national treasures.”

What Else Is There To Know?

For U.S. residents, the order calls for Burgum and the Secretary of Agriculture to make visiting national parks cheaper. Additionally, the two leaders have been tasked with improving the services available at the parks.

Burgum also has many other assignments under the executive order. Among them is reviewing the National Park Service’s maintenance backlog and ensuring that the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund is fully allocated and invested in America’s designated outdoor areas. Additionally, Trump asked Burgum to review and refine the Department of the Interior’s rules and policies to ensure the National Park Service is enforcing regulations appropriately and that Americans’ access to national parks is prioritized.

How Were DEI Initiatives Impacted?

Section 3 of the executive order revoked the Obama-era presidential memorandum “Promoting Diversity and Inclusion in Our National Parks, National Forests, and Other Public Lands and Waters.”