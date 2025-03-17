Recent National Park Service cuts and Trump administration policies on national parks are reshaping visitor experiences across America’s natural treasures. These cuts have led to reduced hours at visitor centers across the country. On February 14, over 1,000 National Park Service employees lost their jobs as part of broader reductions in the federal workforce, according to ProPublica’s investigation.

These terminations come at a challenging time, as parks are experiencing record visitation numbers for the first time since 2016. Park rangers now face the difficult task of maintaining quality experiences with significantly fewer staff. At Great Basin National Park, the park’s foundation has resorted to raising funds to temporarily rehire terminated staff just to maintain basic services.

Trump Administration National Parks Policy Explained

The Trump administration’s national parks policy has prioritized cost-cutting over visitor services, with a fiscal year 2025 spending bill that includes a $210 million reduction, or more than 6% of the NPS budget. This comes despite strong economic benefits from national parks, which generated $55.6 billion in revenue last summer and support over 400,000 jobs nationwide.

Adding to the controversy, park rangers have been instructed to use specific talking points when discussing these changes with visitors. Staff are directed to avoid terms like “fired” and instead use phrases such as “attrition” and “workforce management actions.” This controlled communication strategy raises questions about transparency at a time when visitors need clear information.

Changes To Visitor Center Hours National Parks Visitors Should Know

Reduced visitor center hours National Parks are implementing will affect trip planning for millions of Americans. Popular attractions are seeing canceled tours, and visitors can expect increased wait times at entrance stations and facilities. Before heading to any national park this season, check the park’s official website for updated operating hours and available services.

The maintenance of facilities is also suffering, with concerns about uncleaned bathrooms and reduced trail maintenance. Conservation efforts have also been impacted. Some parks are ceasing habitat restoration projects and reducing water quality monitoring for toxic algae — a potential safety concern for visitors.

As you plan your next national park adventure, be prepared for these changes. Consider visiting less popular parks, planning for longer wait times, and bringing extra supplies.