A study predicts Juneau, Alaska, will be Summer 2025’s “wettest” city in America, with an anticipated 10.98 inches of rainfall through the season. Alaska’s capital ranked No. 1 on Water Damage Specialist’s list of United States-based cities “predicted to have the wettest summer this year.” The report said Juneau’s “precipitation level is nearly 25% higher than any other city in America” despite the location having the coolest average summer temperature of the list’s Top 10 cities.

The ranking included 50 cities in total. Of the top 10, the state with the most cities included was Maryland. The latter’s Glen Burnie, Baltimore, and Silver Spring all made the list. Following behind Juneau, Nashville, Tennessee, holds the second spot, with 8.79 inches of expected rainfall.

Water Damage Specialists predicted the 10 wettest cities in America during the Summer of 2025. Water Damage Specialist is a flood damage restoration service provider based in Australia. The company noted that it retrieved its summer weather data from Open-Meteo, “an open-source weather API (application programming interface).”

Rank City State Average summer temperature (°F) Average summer rainfall (inches) 1 Juneau Alaska 46.60 10.98 2 Nashville Tennessee 83.63 8.79 3 Kissimmee Florida 89.12 8.40 4 Glen Burnie Maryland 80.17 8.35 5 Orlando Florida 88.61 8.23 6 Baltimore Maryland 79.73 8.20 7 Silver Spring Maryland 79.68 7.97 8 Arlington Virginia 79.77 7.92 9 Alexandria Virginia 80.31 7.91 10 St. Charles Missouri 81.09 7.91

What Else Is There To Know About The Wettest Cities In America?

Water Damage Specialist Kaylyn Tanner provided insight into the findings. The flood restoration expert noted that the results show how varied weather can be throughout the vast U.S. With that in mind, the expert added that homeowners “in places like Juneau or Nashville” may not even realize “they face significantly higher flood risks during summer months than residents in the rest of the country.”

Travelers should be mindful when vacationing, as rain could impact their stay or their accommodation’s structure before they even arrive.

“The combination of high rainfall and warm temperatures in cities like Orlando and Kissimmee creates perfect conditions for rapid mold growth after water intrusion, which means that residents in these high-precipitation areas should check their sump pumps and drainage systems before summer storms arrive,” said Tanner. “Even in relatively dry areas, sudden summer thunderstorms can cause significant damage if homes aren’t prepared. Just two inches of water can cause $25,000 in damage to an average home.”