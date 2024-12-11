The National Park Service (NPS) has unveiled its list of free admission days for 2025. On these days, visitors will have the chance to explore America’s natural wonders without the burden of entrance fees. This announcement is a welcome gift for those planning their adventures in the coming year. These days provide six golden opportunities for immersing in the landscapes and history of the nation’s parks.

Mark Your Calendars: The Six Free Days

The National Park Service has designated six days throughout 2025 when entrance fees will be waived for all visitors. These carefully selected dates coincide with significant national observances and celebrations, adding more meaning to your park visit. The free admission days for 2025 are:

January 20 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day April 19 – First Day of National Park Week June 19 – Juneteenth National Independence Day August 4 – Great American Outdoors Act Signing Day September 27 – National Public Lands Day November 11 – Veterans Day

Each of these days provides an opportunity to connect with nature, history, and the spirit of conservation that the national parks embody. There is a national park for every taste in the United States’ collection of more than 400 locations. The variety of landscapes is unbelievable. The parks range from the Everglades to the towering sequoias of Yosemite and the enormous gorges of the Grand Canyon.

It’s worth noting that while there’s at least one national park in every state, only about 100 of these parks typically charge an entrance fee. For those planning to take advantage of these free days, it’s essential to remember that while entrance fees are waived, other expenses such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours may still apply. Visitors are encouraged to check with individual parks for details on what’s included in the fee-free days.

Planning Your Visit

It helps to prepare in advance if you want to make the most of your visit to a national park on these days of free admission. Start by exploring the NPS website to choose your ideal destination and consider factors like seasonal changes and potential crowds. Book accommodations early if you’re planning an overnight stay, as they tend to fill up quickly on fee-free days.

Select activities that align with your interests and skill level, but also prepare alternative plans in case of unexpected weather or circumstances. Remember to pack essentials such as water, appropriate clothing, and maps – the NPS app is handy for downloading offline park maps.