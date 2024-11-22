Los Angeles, often called the “City of Angels,” is a bustling city and the heart of the entertainment industry. LA’s fast-paced environment is a magnet for dreamers and go-getters. And sometimes, the best way to recharge is to step outside the city and explore the natural beauty that Southern California has to offer. Fortunately, Los Angeles is surrounded by many stunning national parks. Here is a curated guide for some of the best day trips to national parks you can take from LA.

Charles Deluvio

Joshua Tree National Park

Michael Kirsh

Located just two to three hours east of Los Angeles, Joshua Tree National Park is one of the most iconic day trips you can take from the city. Known for its unique, twisted Joshua trees, being one of the most popular album titles released by U2, this park offers incredible hiking opportunities, stunning desert landscapes, and starry skies simply wonderful for stargazing. Whether you’re into rock climbing or just want to explore the many scenic trails, Joshua Tree is just a short drive from LA.

Channel Islands National Park

Cecilia Frost

If you’re looking for something a bit more off-the-beaten-path, Channel Islands National Park is a fantastic choice. This chain of five islands off the coast of California is only accessible by boat or plane, making it more of a day trip from Los Angeles. The park is home to diverse wildlife, including sea lions, dolphins, and an array of bird species—the island fox is a diminutive fox species found exclusively on six of California’s eight Channel Islands. Whether you’re into kayaking, hiking, or wildlife viewing, the Channel Islands has much to do and a lot to see.

Angeles National Forest

John Michael Wilyat

For a day trip that’s closer to LA, Angeles National Forest is a great option. Just a short drive away, the forest offers a variety of trails that range from easy walks to more challenging hikes. Whether you’re looking to escape the heat in the summer or enjoy the snowy landscapes in the winter, Angeles National Forest offers year-round beauty. Plus, the scenic drives through the forest are perfect for a relaxing day trip into nature.

Sequoia National Park

Patrick Mayor

While Sequoia National Park is located about 4 to 5 hours north of Los Angeles, it’s still possible to make it a day trip if you plan ahead. Known for its towering, ancient sequoia trees, including the famous General Sherman Tree, Sequoia offers some of the most awe-inspiring landscapes in California. The park’s hiking trails and scenic vistas are ideal for nature lovers and photographers alike.

Death Valley National Park

Gilberto Parada

For those who are up for a bit of a longer drive, Death Valley National Park is approximately 4 hours away from Los Angeles. As the hottest place on earth, Death Valley is known for its unique desert landscapes, salt flats, and incredible vistas. Whether you’re visiting Badwater Basin, the lowest point in North America, or taking in the stunning views from Dante’s View, a day trip to Death Valley offers plenty of opportunities to witness the raw beauty of the desert.

Mojave National Preserve

Mindi Muzzarelli

For those looking for a scenic drive with an opportunity to explore the desert, Mojave National Preserve is a great option. Located about 3 hours from Los Angeles, this park offers unique desert landscapes, sand dunes, Joshua tree forests, and even volcanic craters. Whether you want to explore the Kelso Dunes, take a hike, or simply enjoy the solitude of the desert, Mojave National Preserve is a peaceful and beautiful escape.

Plan Your Next Adventure

Los Angeles is surrounded by some of the most stunning national parks in the country, making it easy to plan a day trip into nature. These national parks near LA offer something for everyone. So pack your hiking boots, grab your camera, and head out for an unforgettable adventure!