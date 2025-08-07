Since “Good Cop/Bad Cop” first hit screens, viewers have become hooked by the chemistry between detective siblings Lou and Henry Hickman. Set in the fictional small town of Eden Vale, Washington, the comedy-drama series centers on this unlikely duo solving crimes while navigating their rocky sibling dynamic. Lou, the methodical older sister, is all logic and rules. Henry, the sarcastic younger brother, relies on charm and instinct. Their police chief? None other than their demanding father, Big Hank, who makes every case a personal one. Despite their shared goals, clashing styles and unresolved childhood tension fuel the drama and the laughs. The town of Eden Vale may be fictional, but it feels real thanks to quirky residents, a department struggling with budget cuts and plots that swing between absurd and heartfelt. It’s a show that balances emotional complexity with humor and a touch of small-town charm.

Though the show is set in the misty, evergreen landscape of the Pacific Northwest. Fans asking “Where was ‘Good Cop/Bad Cop’ filmed?” may be surprised by the answer: sunny Queensland, Australia. The series was primarily filmed on the Gold Coast, as actress Leighton Meester confirmed, using both on-location shooting and sound stages at Village Roadshow Studios. Whether you’re a die-hard TV buff or a casual traveler, this story will guide you through the best places to eat, stay and explore while walking in the footsteps of your favorite fictional detectives.

Take On Queensland Like The Cast Of ‘Good Cop/Bad Cop’

Key Scenes: If you’re looking to visit filming spots, start by heading to the Gold Coast area of Scenic Rim. It features in several outdoor scenes where the detectives investigate “forest crimes.” Another iconic location is the historic Canungra School of Arts Hall, which doubles as the Eden Vale Police Department. Village Roadshow Studios hosted many indoor scenes, especially the family’s living room and interrogation rooms. When watching, keep your eyes peeled for the Gold Coast skyline cleverly hidden in background shots – another reason fans ask, “Where was ‘Good Cop/Bad Cop’ filmed?” so often!

Best Time to Visit: The Gold Coast enjoys pleasant weather year-round, but timing your visit depends on what you want to do. For beach days, nightlife and warm water, visit from December to February (summer). If you prefer cooler temperatures and hiking without the crowds, the best time to visit is during the mild winter months of June through August. Spring (September to November) is ideal for outdoor festivals and exploring wildlife. Since you’re wondering where “Good Cop/Bad Cop” was filmed, pairing that curiosity with seasonal local events can really elevate your travel experience.

Transportation Options: Getting around the Gold Coast is simple. If you’re staying near the beach or in central areas like Surfers Paradise, walking or biking is ideal. Uber and taxis are available, but can get expensive for long rides. For full freedom, especially if you’re chasing filming locations in the hinterlands or suburbs, a rental car is the way to go. There’s also the G:link light rail system that runs through major coastal areas. Whether you’re mapping out every “Good Cop/Bad Cop” scene or just heading to the beach, transportation options are flexible and easy.

Leighton Meester gushed in an interview about how much she loved filming the series in Australia for four months. “I think that’s one of the nicest things about my job,” she told Australia’s Nine.com. “I get to travel and I get to almost live somewhere.” The “Gossip Girl” star continued, “I find my coffee shop, I meet people, I have my little circuit of stuff that I do. I feel very much at home here [in Australia], I enjoy it very much.” So, if Meester loves the Down Under terrain, you probably will, too.

The region’s mix of lush hinterlands, beachy neighborhoods, and versatile cityscapes make it a perfect stand-in for rural Washington State. But here’s the best part for fans – the Gold Coast isn’t just for film crews. It’s a playground for travelers with nightlife, beachfront bars, stunning beaches, world-class theme parks and unique wildlife sanctuaries. Whether you’re solving mysteries like Rachel and Carter or just soaking up the sun, the real adventure starts here.

Things to Do: Start with a behind-the-scenes tour of Village Roadshow Studios if it’s open during your visit. Movie World, one of Australia’s top theme parks, is just next door and adds an extra thrill. For nature lovers, take a hike in Lamington National Park or explore the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, where you can feed lorikeets or spot kangaroos. Don’t miss sunset at Burleigh Hill — it’s cinematic in its own right. Still wondering where “Good Cop/Bad Cop” was filmed? You’ll be standing in some of the very spots used in key scenes while enjoying world-class views.

Where to Eat: For breakfast, check out Paddock Bakery – rustic, trendy and full of locals. Grab lunch at Rick Shores in Burleigh Heads, where you can dine literally over the ocean. Dinner? The Tropic at Burleigh Pavilion offers amazing seafood with a view. For late-night snacks or cocktails, head to the retro-inspired Pink Monkey Bar & Grill. And for the ultimate TV fan experience, try BSKT Café in Mermaid Beach – a spot where crew members were often seen grabbing smoothies between shoots. Knowing where “Good Cop/Bad Cop” was filmed makes the meal all the more fun.

Where to Stay: Base yourself in Broadbeach or Surfers Paradise for easy access to filming locations and nightlife. The Darling at The Star Gold Coast is a luxury option offering ocean views and rooftop bars. If you’re on a budget, try QT Gold Coast – stylish, quirky and centrally located. For a more boutique vibe, Crystal Pacific Palm Beach is perfect, especially for fans hoping to spot a few scenic backdrops from the show. Booking a stay close to where “Good Cop/Bad Cop” was filmed will have you feeling like you’re part of the crew.

“Good Cop/Bad Cop” made its official debut on February 19 on the Australian streaming service Stan. Since then, it has quickly gained traction, especially with its fresh blend of dark comedy, family drama and quirky cases. The first season consists of eight tightly written episodes, each about 45 minutes long. While it’s still in its first season, fans are already hoping for renewal. Viewers outside Australia can watch it on Prime Video, Apple TV or HBO Max in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did they film “Good Cop/Bad Cop” in Australia?

The Gold Coast offers diverse scenery that can mimic many international locations, including the Pacific Northwest. Tax incentives, experienced crews and state-of-the-art facilities like Village Roadshow Studios made it an ideal choice for production. Plus, the consistently good weather helps keep filming on schedule.

How many Australian actors are in “Good Cop/Bad Cop”?

Co-star Luke Cook, as well as over half of the cast, is Australian. This includes supporting characters like the quirky townspeople and recurring guest stars. Production of the series provided nearly 200 employment opportunities for cast, crew and creatives.