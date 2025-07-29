If you’re craving a summer series filled with social intrigue and unexpected murder, “The Hunting Wives” might be your next streaming obsession. It is based on May Cobb’s 2021 bestselling novel of the same name. This television adaptation premiered on July 21 on Netflix, bringing a bold mix of southern flair and glossy, modern mystery. It stars Malin Åkerman a​​s Margo Banks and Brittany Snow as Sophie O’Neil. The eight-episode series follows a woman who relocates from Boston to the fictional town of Maple Brook, Texas. What begins as a hopeful new start quickly turns into a tangled web of deception, gunplay and fatal temptation. Sophie is drawn into a clique of beautiful, wealthy women who call themselves the “Hunting Wives.”

This series (which is equal parts psychological thriller and southern drama) is executive produced by showrunner Rebecca Cutter, known for her work on “Hightown.” While the premise and cast performances have earned early praise for “The Hunting Wives,” the show’s visual identity is defined by its sun-dappled lakehouses, wooded backroads and picturesque small-town aesthetic. However, viewers may be surprised to learn where the series was filmed despite its well-established setting.

Where Is ‘The Hunting Wives’ Set?

In the world of “The Hunting Wives,” all roads lead to Maple Brook, a fictional East Texas town with an idyllic surface but a sinister core. This setting is central to the show’s tone and storytelling, which paints a portrait of a community where privilege and secrecy coexist behind a seemingly perfect exterior. Maple Brook is depicted as a place where southern charm masks corruption and every social event truly doubles as a battleground for power and control.

Though the story is set in the heart of Texas, its historic charm was not technically captured there, per SoapCentral. Despite “The Hunting Wives” being filmed elsewhere, the Texas setting still adds an intriguing layer to the series. Whether viewers are drawn in by the show’s mystery or rich southern visuals, one thing is clear: Maple Brooke has secrets, and this location sets the scene for a juicy story to unfold.

Explore The Charming Locales Of North Carolina, As Seen In ‘The Hunting Wives’

(Zac Gudakov/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Instead of filming in Texas, producers decided to put the spotlight on another southern state: North Carolina. As SoapCentral confirms, Charlotte, Mooresville, Lake Norman and Richfield were all “The Hunting Wives” filming locations. They contributed to the realism of the Maple Brook setting.

Best Time to Visit: For anyone seeking outdoor activities, the best time to visit North Carolina is between late spring and early fall. If swimming and beach weather are priorities, June to August is ideal. During this time, however, the intense heat and humidity are something to consider.

Transportation Options: North Carolina offers a variety of transportation options, including buses, trains, taxis, ferries and ride-sharing services. The public transportation system CATS in Charlotte is popular. However, for transport throughout the state, Amtrak’s N.C. by Train provides passenger rail service.

To create the fictional Maple Brook setting, producers transformed towns like Mooresville and Charlotte. As SoapCentral confirms, the main street of Mooresville, which is known for its historic charm and walkable layout, stood in for the show’s central commercial district. Then Lake Norman’s tranquil shores and private lodges doubled as the retreat-like residences of “The Hunting Wives” wealthy elite. The filming location, Richfield, helped to create the darker and more isolated moments. Production used local wooded trails and secluded stretches. These created an eerie opposite to the glitz and glamour of some of Maple Brook’s society.

As The Charlotte Observer reports, North Carolina has been the filming location for many different productions. The state will likely continue to be a top southern filming hub. For travelers curious about what the southern state offers, there is something for everyone.

Things to Do: To see some of the most exciting views in North Carolina, travelers can check out the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. This attraction has vintage steam trains that offer dining and scenic countryside views. Alternatively, for more of a niche thrill, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is an exciting place to explore in central Charlotte.

Where to Eat: McKoy’s Smokehouse and Saloon and Southern Pecan – Gulf Coast Kitchen are highly rated Charlotte eateries. These restaurants are just a short drive away from each other. So if travelers base themselves in Charlotte, they can explore a lot.

Where to Stay: There is a wide range of accommodation options throughout North Carolina. So travelers on a tighter or luxury budget should have no problem finding the right place to stay. For a more nature-centered trip, the Linville Falls Campground RV Park & Cabins is a nice rustic accommodation. It is a bit out of the way, but good for connecting with the land. For a more central, comfort stay, The Westin Charlotte is a great place to stay.