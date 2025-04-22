​”Until You Burn” is the latest Colombian drama to stream on Netflix. The series, which is titled “Escupiré sobre sus tumbas” in its original language, intricately weaves a tale of revenge and deception in a story set against the Caribbean coast. The narrative follows ex-convict Brian O’Connor (Cristian Gamero), as he seeks vengeance against the affluent Obregón Martelli family, whom he holds responsible for his brother’s death. Due to a mix of visual aesthetics, cultural accuracy and emotional resonance, the series’ authentic portrayal of Colombian settings significantly enhances the storytelling, immersing viewers in the vibrant locales and subtleties that frame the saga. If you’ve ever wanted to explore the Colombian coast for yourself, take this a sign that now is the time.

Primary filming locations for “Until You Burn” include the Northern coastal city of Cartagena, as well as the sprawling, high-altitude capital of Bogotá. The series opens with scenes set in the opulent estate of the Obregón Martelli family, situated along the picturesque Colombian Caribbean coast. Manicured gardens and ocean views symbolize wealth, power and the facade of perfection that they maintain. This setting then establishes the stark contrast between the affluent world of Katherine Obregón and the tumultuous path of Brian O’Connor as he delves into the grittier aspects of Colombian cities: narrow alleyways, bustling markets and dimly lit bars serve as backdrops for Brian’s interactions with informants.

From the sun-drenched streets of Cartagena to the bustling heart of Bogotá, these real-world locations escalate its tension, drama and intrigue. Key confrontations occur in locations that carry symbolic weight, such as abandoned warehouses or ancestral family properties. All backdrops add authenticity to the show and offer fans a chance to step into the world of Brian’s journey. If you’re eager to experience the world of “Until You Burn” firsthand, here are some of the key filming spots and what they have to offer.

Cartagena, Colombia

Key Scenes: The Plaza Santo Domingo serves as the backdrop for tense public encounters, showcasing veiled threats and stolen glances between characters subtly revealing hidden agendas. Meanwhile, Teatro Adolfo Mejía, a lavish venue, is where Brian navigates the elite social circles, gathering crucial information while maintaining his false identity. In contrast, the Getsemaní District offers a grittier, more colorful side of the city, providing refuge for those seeking to escape the watchful eye of the upper class. These diverse locations help to establish the series’ atmosphere, blending luxury with secrecy and danger.

Best Time to Visit: The months of December through April are generally regarded as the best months to visit Cartagena. During this dry season, pleasant weather springs forth, making it an ideal time for sightseeing, beach outings and exploring the historic walled city. This period of the year also coincides with Cartagena’s peak tourism season, showcasing the atmosphere with numerous cultural events and festivals. However, visitors looking for fewer crowds might consider the shoulder months of November or early May, where the weather is still favorable, but the city is less congested.​

Transportation Options: Taxis and ride-sharing services are readily available throughout the city.​ Some buses operate in the downtown areas as well, though you won’t find any trains or high-speed rails in this portion of the world. The city’s historic center is best explored on foot to fully appreciate the atmosphere, but any travel outside of the metropolitan area will require you to hitch a ride, rent a car or hop in with a professional tourism charter.

Cartagena’s colonial architecture and streets provide the allure of colorful facades and bustling plazas seen in “Until You Burn.” The city’s atmosphere complements the narrative, underscoring themes of class division, power and intrigue. The blend of Spanish colonial influences, native resilience and identity and African rebellion adds a distinctive layer of authenticity to the story, enhancing the cultural richness of the series. Visitors can stroll along cobblestone streets, visit museums or enjoy its vibrant street art scene in the Getsemaní neighborhood. Don’t forget to wear comfortable shoes, as much of the charm lies in wandering the city on foot to soak in the views and immerse yourself in its lively, historic ambiance.

Things to Do: During your stay in Cartagena, you’ll find plenty of exciting adventures for visitors of all stripes. First-time visitors are always encouraged to check out the walled city, which is regarded as a UNESCO World Heritage site. This historic neighborhood features narrow streets, colonial buildings and lively squares.​ Thrill-seekers can also charter a speedboat to the Rosario Islands, hike the Castillo de San Felipe or book a Half-Day Tour to Totumo Mud Volcano. Cartagena also boasts vibrant nightlife, tons of street art and a local music scene that rivals American cultural hubs like New Orleans and Atlanta. No matter what you’re hoping to find on your trip to Colombia, you’ll never be far from it while visiting this coastal city.

Where to Eat: Cartagena is widely lauded for its fresh seafood, ceviche and traditional Colombian flavors. Diners seeking an upscale experience with fresh fusion cuisine should be sure to score a reservation at a trendy establishment such as Lucena Rooftop, Restaurante Cande or La Santa Guadalupe Centro Histórico. If you fail to secure a table at any of these buzzing locations, you can always catch a variety of street vendors, mom and pop shops, and corner markets available for an adventure. The Cartagena area also offers a number of popular farmers markets for those looking to indulge in some fresh farm-to-table shopping.

Where to Stay: Luxury hotels can be found in abundance while visiting Cartagena, offering a number of centrally-located accommodations for visitors from all over the globe. If you’re looking to stay right in the action, be sure to check the rates at the Intercontinental Cartagena, Hilton Cartagena Hotel or Hyatt Regency Cartagena when booking your trip. The Hotel Casa San Agustín is also an option, if you’re in the market for a luxury boutique hotel that blends colonial charm with modern amenities. No matter where you wind up, you’ll surely want to find a hotel that offers a mix of history and luxury, along with stunning views of the Caribbean Sea.

Bogotá, Colombia

(Random Institute/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: While a variety of scenes from “Until You Burn” were shot in Cartagena, a large portion of the series also takes place in Bogotá. The Plaza de Bolívar serves as the stage for intense confrontations with law enforcement and secretive exchanges between characters. Meanwhile, the Candelaria neighborhood, with its narrow streets and colonial architecture, sets the tone for clandestine meetings, amplifying the sense of danger and intrigue. Monserrate, a hilltop overlooking the city, is used for pivotal moments of reflection, where characters grapple with their next steps amidst the sprawling urban landscape.

Much like Cartagena, Bogotá is best visited during the dry months of December through April. While the locale shares this fun fact, you’ll find that Bogotá is a whole other world from the previously-listed city, as it sits nearly 700 miles Southwest in the high altitude portion of the Monserrate mountain range. To travel from Cartagena to Bogotá by car, you would need to drive for over 18 hours, without accounting for bathroom breaks, refueling or traffic.

Bogotá’s dynamic urban landscape serves as a contrasting setting in “Until You Burn,” highlighting the protagonist’s pursuit of truth amidst the city’s political tension and hidden danger. There is a constant juxtaposition between the modern and the colonial, along with the city’s hustle and bustle, emphasizing the complexity of Brian’s quest as he weaves through the city’s layered realities. Something travelers can keep in mind when exploring these locations themselves. With the city’s high altitude (about 8,600 feet), visitors might experience a bit of breathlessness, so it’s important to take it slow and stay hydrated. The city’s climate can also be unpredictable. Quick rain showers can occur with high frequency, even in the dry periods so carrying an umbrella or a light jacket is advised.

Things to Do: Those looking to squeeze the most out of their experience in Bogotá should be sure to check out some of the churches, cathedrals and cultural centers in the region. Hiking and mountain climbing is available for the outdoorsmen in your crew, while those looking to taste their way across Colombia can embark upon a number of official food tours. Salt Cathedral and Guatavita Lake are among the most highly sought-after sights, while museums such as Museo del Oro and Museos del Banco de la República allow visitors an opportunity to explore pre-Columbian artifacts.​ Take a cable car ride up to Monserrate for panoramic views of the city, or explore the La Candelaria district, which is known for its colonial architecture, street art and cultural institutions.​

Where to Eat: As stated, there are food tours scattered throughout the city for those looking to get a taste of everything the city has to offer. Colombia offers a delicious blend of different flavors and cultures, culminating in cuisines that pop with barbecue, seafood and South American flavor. La Cabrera Bogotá, Frenessí and Ushin Japanese Grill are a few of our local favorites, though it’s hard to go wrong in a city with so much culture and creativity.

Where to Stay: In Bogotá, Hotel de la Opera offers colonial-style accommodations in La Candelaria, close to major attractions, while the JW Marriott Hotel Bogotá provides a luxury stay in the financial district with upscale amenities and dining. For a budget-friendly option, consider the Selina Bogotá, a trendy hostel offering comfortable dorms and private rooms, with a social atmosphere and central location, perfect for travelers looking to explore the city without breaking the bank. No matter where you wind up, just be sure to enjoy your trip. It would certainly be very “Until You Burn” inspired to make it halfway across the globe, just to encounter some vacation-ruining drama.