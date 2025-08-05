On July 25, United Airlines Flight 108 made an emergency return to its departure site, Washington Dulles International Airport, after experiencing a suspected engine failure.

The flight took off at around 8 p.m. on a Boeing 787 with 219 passengers and 11 United crew members headed to Munich, Germany. At around 5,000 feet during its ascent, the pilot notified air traffic control that something had gone awry.

In air traffic control audio, the pilot said, “Engine failure, left engine, United 108, declaring an emergency. Mayday, mayday, mayday.”

The controller responded by asking if the pilot was able to return to the airport. They said, “Roger that, sir. Are you able to make your way back into the field at this time? You can turn right heading 100, if able.”

“Speed is your discretion,” the controller told the pilot as the plane made its return. “Nobody [is] behind you and nobody in front, sir.”

The plane safely returned about 30 minutes after takeoff. There were no reported injuries.

What Else Is There To Know About The United Airlines “Mayday” Flight Incident?

Crystal Nosal is a media relations spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA). The organization’s mission is to “develop, promote, and operate” the D.C.-area airports, Dulles International and Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA). Nosal told USA TODAY that “The plane [United Airlines Flight 108] landed safely, was checked by Airports Authority Fire and Rescue personnel, then towed to a gate.”

Nosal added that “There was no disruption to other flights.”

In a statement shared with the publication, United Airlines said, “The plane landed safely, and all passengers deplaned normally at the gate. The flight was subsequently canceled, and we arranged alternate travel arrangements to take customers to their destination as soon as possible.”

The airline reportedly added that the flight returned to Dulles to “address a mechanical issue.”