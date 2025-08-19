The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking victims of FlyGirl World Travel, a Chicago-based travel agency that the United States government believes defrauded consumers.

The FBI now has a form where victims can share information about their dealings with FlyGirl World Travel, owned by Laticha Douglas. The form requests identifying and contact information from filers. Some of the other things the FBI wants to know include how alleged victims learned about FlyGirl World Travel, what type of travel booking the business claimed to arrange, how the filer paid the company, and whether they ever received booking confirmations. The governmental agency suspects Douglas’ business of scamming consumers “by collecting payment, cancelling their reservations, and not refunding their money.”

The FBI will keep victims’ identities confidential, and responses to the form are voluntary. That said, the governmental agency may contact those who filled out the form. Victims could receive “certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and/or state law” if eligible.

“If you know of someone else who has possibly been victimized by FlyGirl World Travel, please encourage them to complete the form themselves,” says the FBI.

What Else Is There To Know About FlyGirl World Travel?

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) does not list FlyGirl World Travel as an accredited business. Additionally, the nonprofit gives Douglas’ LLC an “F” rating — the worst a company can receive. The BBB reports that the Chicago business has not responded to five complaints filed against it. Four complaints say the travel agency scammed them and failed to follow up with travel arrangements. All of FlyGirl World Travel’s reviews on the BBB’s site are one-star and riddled with bad service accusations.

A public Facebook group called “Anti-FlyGirl World Travel LLC” has 892 members as of this reporting. The group was created in early July 2025. Its “About” page notes that the community’s purpose is to spread awareness about Douglas’ business and “prevent anyone else from getting scammed.” Within the past month, there have been 74 posts within the group.

According to ABC 7, Douglas shared in a letter to customers last month that she had closed her travel agency. The latter source claimed the travel agent admitted to making “bad business choices.”