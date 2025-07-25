A study released at the start of the 2025 summer break found that surveyed parents anticipated an expensive summer of keeping their children entertained and occupied. The Groupon-commissioned study was released in early June. Conducted by the market research company OnePoll between April 30, 2025, and May 8, 2025, the research surveyed 1,000 parents in Chicago, Illinois. The findings detailed that, in addition to feeling financial pressures, most parents felt angst over the type of summer break their children would have this year.

Almost half (48%) of Chicago parents noted that their “summer spending impacts their ability to work.” A significant 65% said saving in advance was needed to afford their family’s summertime costs. Additionally, 53% worried that their kids wouldn’t have a “good enough” summer.

The survey also detailed that parents anticipated spending an additional $229 every week per child this summer. Keep in mind – the average American summer break for students is around 10 to 12 weeks.

Groupon’s 2025 Summer Break Study

According to the study, 52% of children reported feeling “bored” before even getting through the first week of their summer break.

Groupon is an online marketplace where consumers can snag discounts and deals on services and experiences. In addition to using it to search and affordably purchase locally, people can also benefit from using the marketplace before and during traveling. The company’s “Chicago Summer Survival Guide” outlines six weeks’ worth of family-friendly activities in Chicago, perfect for both residents and visitors. The suggested summer itinerary includes taking an architecture boat tour, biking the 606 Trail, and attending the Jarvis Square Music & Arts Fest.

Chicago offers numerous budget-friendly and free things to do. Visit the Lincoln Park Zoo, “The Bean,” or the Chicago Riverwalk, all for no cost. Additionally, for under $10 per person, families can even enjoy some Chicago-style pizza.

“You don’t need a big budget to make big memories,” said Groupon’s CEO, Dusan Senkypl, along with the summer break study. “We’ve always believed in making everyday life more fun for less.”