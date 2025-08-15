The Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast predicts snowy weather will make for ultimate ski trips in multiple regions of the country this season.

Though winter doesn’t start until December 21, that doesn’t mean you can’t make early preparations to hit the slopes in snowy, scenic destinations. The Farmers’ Almanac 2025–2026 Winter Outlook says many Americans can get ready to “chill, snow, and repeat.”

The outlook forecasts New England will have a “cold, snow-filled” winter. When considering mountain towns in the region, Stowe in Vermont is a popular option. Snow seekers may also consider the Sunday River resort in Newry, Maine. The latter has a unique experience called The Igloo, where visitors can enjoy colorful lighting, DJs playing music, and tasty food and drinks inside a snow-made structure.

The Farmers’ Almanac 2025–2026 Winter Weather Forecast also predicts the Great Lakes, the Ohio Valley, and the “North Central” portion of the U.S. will have a “very cold, snowy” season. The longstanding farmers’ tool anticipates all three regions having a “classic winter wonderland” vibe. States in the North Central area include Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, and Missouri. Those states have some of the country’s best ski resorts. Colorado alone is home to Breckenridge, Aspen, and Vail, to name just three. Elsewhere, travelers can enjoy Grand Targhee in Alta, Wyoming; Hidden Valley near St. Louis, Missouri; and Big Sky, Montana.

Additionally, the almanac claims that the mountains in the Pacific Northwest will receive “impressive snowfall totals.” The winter forecast for that region is “chilly, [and] wet.” For ski vacations in those areas, check out Mt. Bachelor in Bend, Oregon, or Crystal Mountain in Washington state.

What Else Is There To Know About The 2025–2026 Farmers’ Almanac Winter Weather Forecast?

The Farmers’ Almanac, established in 1818, provides weather forecasts, moon phases, gardening information, and more. Regarding how the source determines its forecasts, it says, “The basis of our prediction method was developed by our founding editor according to correlations between celestial events, and various meteorological conditions.”

Moreover, noting a modernized method, the Farmers’ Almanac says its current formula uses the 1818-established original rules, as well as accounting “for fluctuations in the environment on Earth … solar activity (sunspots), the motion of the Moon, and other proprietary factors.”