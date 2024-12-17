Mountain towns should be on your 2025 travel itinerary if they aren’t already. According to the Pinterest Predicts report for the forthcoming year, “Peak Travel” is going to make a splash. In fact, the platform said, “Cities have totally peaked. In 2025, mountain ranges will become the go-to travel destination as Gen Z and Gen X seek out treetop views and that fresh mountain air. Gear up for your next elevacation.”

The best mountain towns in the U.S. span the country, although Colorado is a major hub. Several of those listed below have thriving art scenes worth looking into. Most have a “Main Street” with shops, restaurants, and other places to visit. Ski resorts are also common.

Regardless of which mountain town you choose, be sure to prepare yourself for high altitudes. Ascending gradually, being well hydrated, and prioritizing rest may help prevent altitude sickness. Wearing sunscreen to avoid sun damage, particularly while somewhere elevated, is another good idea.

The Best Mountain Towns To Visit In 2025

Mammoth Lakes

This family-friendly destination was voted the best mountain town to visit in the country in a September 2024 U.S. News roundup determined by expert and reader input. This year-round destination in the Eastern Sierra Nevada mountain range has over 150 named ski trails across its three main lodges. Additionally, there are various lakes to swim, hot springs to dip in, and annual events like the Mammoth Lakes Open Air Arts & Crafts Fair, and the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix of Snowboard and Freeskiing.

California

California Spotlight: Mammoth Mountain has over 150 ski trails to choose from.

Mammoth Mountain has over 150 ski trails to choose from. Before you go: There’s so much to do here, so plan your itinerary wisely or around one of the town’s annual events.

Telluride

Another family-friendly destination, Telluride is a former mining town that now boasts a small-town charm. Nestled in the San Juan Mountains, the town’s natural beauty, world-class skiing, and Victorian architecture are some of the biggest things that make it so special. Moreover, the town has year-round programming for visitors and locals to enjoy, including festivals, live music showcases, the Telluride Art Walk, and more.

Colorado

Colorado Spotlight: Telluride Ski Resort, which is also a golfing spot.

Telluride Ski Resort, which is also a golfing spot. Before you go: Check out the events page on the town’s website to see what’s locally planned during your visit.

Breckenridge

This ski resort town is a beloved winter sports destination for a reason. Social media users seemingly love this town and its eponymous resort for how welcoming it is to guests of all skiing and snow sports expertise. Travelers can enjoy the beautiful slopes on Breckenridge Ski Resort’s five peaks, which are a part of the Rocky Mountain’s Ten Mile Range. The town offers year-round things to do, including alpine hiking, fly fishing, and strolling Main Street.

Colorado

Colorado Spotlight: Breckenridge Ski Resort

Breckenridge Ski Resort Before you go: You probably won’t need a car since Breckenridge is walkable, offers free public transportation, and has rideshares and taxis readily available.

Jackson

Jackson is a town within the larger Jackson Hole Valley. Visitors will be surrounded by the Teton Mountain Range, also called the Grand Tetons. This year-round destination is an ideal mountain town because of the sheer variety of things to do. In addition to skiing at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, there are activities at Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park.

Wyoming

Wyoming Spotlight: Wildlife watching, skiing, year-round outdoor exploring

Wildlife watching, skiing, year-round outdoor exploring Before you go: Check out the Western movie vibes at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar.

Stowe

Stowe is one of the best mountains for East Coast dwellers needing a getaway. This small ski town is at the base of Mt. Mansfield, Vermount’s highest peak. A part of Stowe Mountain Resort is also Spruce Peak. This should be on your radar as one of the best mountain towns to visit in 2025 if you want to hike to a waterfall in the warmer months, bask in fall foliage during autumn, and, of course, go skiing during peak season.

Vermont

Vermont Spotlight: Stowe Mountain Resort

Stowe Mountain Resort Before you go: Stowe is in a valley between the Green Mountains (which Mt. Mansfield is a part of) and the Worcester Range.

Moab

This town is about 20 miles from the La Sal Mountains. Known for its beautiful landscape and scenery, Moab touts itself as “Nature’s Masterpiece.” This is one of the ultimate destinations for outdoor adventurers. There’s hiking, rock climbing, canyoneering, Colorado River activities, mountain biking, ATV riding, sky diving, horseback riding, and more. Also, visitors can enjoy dark sky observing and bird watching, among other fun things to do.

Utah

Utah Spotlight: Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Dead Horse Point State Park, and the Museum of Film and Western Heritage.

Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Dead Horse Point State Park, and the Museum of Film and Western Heritage. Before you go: Seeing the red rocks at Arches National Park is a must.

Leavenworth

Leavenworth is a Bavaria-inspired town found within the Cascade Mountain Range. Visitors will get a taste of southern Germany at this mountain destination through its architecture and various restaurants. Another draw is the all-out “Christmastown” festivities, which turns Leavenworth into a Village of Lights. There are various other festivals and event series throughout the year, including the local Oktoberfest, Winter Karneval, Love from Leavenworth around Valentine’s Day, and a multi-day international accordion celebration.

Washington

Washington Spotlight: The Bavarian charm and Christmastown

The Bavarian charm and Christmastown Before you go: To avoid crowds, see the Christmastown lights during a January or February visit. However, keep in mind that all of the town’s Christmas events and activities will end on Christmas Eve.

Aspen

Aspen is one of the world’s most premiere, luxe, and well-known skiing sites. Located in the Elk Mountains range within The Rockies, the mountain escape is revered for its slopes as much as the local après ski. Moreover, the luxury resorts and boutiques maintain Aspen’s standing as a hotspot destination for the wealthy. There are also lots of spas and wellness activities/events to relax and recharge during your visit.

Colorado

Colorado Spotlight: Luxury ski resorts, boutique shops

Luxury ski resorts, boutique shops Before you go: Aspen has been home to the Winter X Games since 2002. The major snow sports event is ticketed, and accommodations in Aspen will likely be pricier than usual during that timeframe.

Taos

The town is home to the Taos Ski Valley, a ski resort village in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near the New Mexico/Colorado border. There’s a rich history of Native American and Mexican cultures. Also, there’s a longstanding and still thriving arts scene. During the annual Taos Mountain Balloon Rally, stunning hot air balloons ascend in the morning, and attendees enjoy live music, dancing, food, arts and crafts, and more.

New Mexico

New Mexico Spotlight: Taos Pueblo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a National Historic Landmark

Taos Pueblo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a National Historic Landmark Before you go: The Taos Mountain Balloon Rally 2025 dates have yet to be announced. The 2024 hot air balloon event was from October 25 to October 27.

Park City

Park City is another social media favorite for skiers and snow sports enthusiasts. Simply put, the Park City Mountain Resort is one of the best destinations for winter sports, as it has over 328 trails across 7,300 acres. In the city itself, visitors can go on distillery tours, visit art galleries, learn about local Native American tribes, and go on food and drink tours.