Following an August 11 incident wherein a 31-year-old man got caught in a rip current and died, Seaside Heights, New Jersey, mayor Anthony Vaz emphasized that swimming in the ocean is prohibited after lifeguards leave for the day.

The deceased man was one of five swimmers caught in the rip current. Though the authorities who retrieved him from the water performed CPR, he was later pronounced dead at the Community Medical Center in Toms River.

According to News 12, Vaz has ordered that beaches be cleared and closed an hour after lifeguards end their day. Though there are beach access laws, the mayor believes safety takes precedent.

“I don’t care who gets mad at me. I’m closing the beach. If it’s endangerment – I hate to say this, sue me,” Vaz told the outlet.

“They’ll be there the rest of the season, chasing people out of the water at five o’clock,” Vaz told Fox News about additional law enforcement on the patrol. “If [people] refuse to get out, we’ll [give them a summons]. And if they get really arrogant — I hope not — they’ll be arrested.”

The Ashbury Park Press reported that as of August 19, swimming in the ocean at Seaside Heights and nearly 20 shore towns is prohibited.

What Else Should I Know About Rip Currents And Water Activity Safety In Seaside Heights?

Vaz isn’t the only local official speaking out and advocating for safety. Assistant Lifeguard Chief at Bradley Beach, Jake Niedenstein, shared his own advisory.

“We’re here during the day, 9-5, 9-6 on weekends,” Niedenstein told the Asbury Park Press. “Please, only swim while lifeguards are on duty. Don’t even go in the water after we get off. It’s not worth it.”

Rip currents can take the lives of even the strongest swimmers. It’s critical that beachgoers follow local authorities’ directives and stay updated on beach closures. With Hurricane Erin looming in the Atlantic, the Jersey Shore is reportedly experiencing large waves, and dangerous rip currents and tides.

According to PEOPLE, a 13-year-old girl went missing in the water on August 15 at Belmar’s Eighth Avenue Beach. Though authorities retrieved her, she was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.