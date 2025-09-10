Spirit Airlines, North America’s largest ultra-low-cost carrier, has announced that it will discontinue service to 12 cities across the United States, effective October 2, 2025. This stoppage is part of its restructuring plan following a second bankruptcy filing in less than a year. The decision follows the airline’s filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2025, citing substantial financial challenges, including $2.4 billion in long-term debt and a negative free cash flow of $1 billion at the end of the second quarter.

Meanwhile, CBS News reports, competitors like United Airlines and Frontier Airlines are already announcing plans to expand their presence in the affected markets. “While we appreciate the obsession certain airline executives have with us, we’re focused on competing and running a great operation,” a spokesperson for Spirit said in response to United’s announcement.

Spirit Will Cut Service To These Cities

The budget airline will terminate flights to eleven existing destinations, which include:

Albuquerque, New Mexico Birmingham, Alabama Boise, Idaho Chattanooga, Tennessee Columbia, South Carolina Oakland, California Portland, Oregon Sacramento, California Salt Lake City, Utah San Diego, California San Jose, California Macon, Georgia (canceled planned launch)

Additionally, Spirit has canceled plans to launch its new service to Macon, Georgia, which was scheduled to begin in mid-October. The cuts particularly impact California, where Spirit will end service to four airports, effectively eliminating its presence in Northern California completely.

Impact On Customers And Industry Response

Spirit has stated it will reach out to affected customers to notify them of their options, including refunds. “We apologize to our guests for any inconvenience this may cause,” the airline said in a statement to CBS News.

The company has received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York to continue its usual operations. These include honoring tickets, reservations, credits, and loyalty points; paying wages and benefits; and paying certain critical vendors and partners.