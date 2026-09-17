Foodies rejoice — your attendance at AfroTech 2026 this November also grants you an all-access pass to one of America’s most diverse, delicious, and uniquely dynamic food scenes.

Thanks to on-site vendors and the city’s enticing culinary showcase, AfroTech Conference attendees are in for a whirlwind of flavorful eats that reflect Houston’s celebrated melting pot of cultures and cuisines. Anyone remotely familiar with H-Town knows that it’s undeniably renowned for its BBQ. And for the moments when smoked brisket and boudin aren’t your vibe, the city’s Tex-Mex and Viet-Cajun options are just as plentiful and gratifying to the taste buds.

Courtesy of AfroTech

Houston’s diverse food scene proudly celebrates culinary fusion and its minority-owned businesses. Regional and culturally distinct cooking techniques and flavors take center stage, shaping dishes across the city.

Contributions come from the city’s Vietnamese, Tex-Mex, Creole, Cajun, BBQ, Southern, West African, and other inspired eateries, and AfroTech attendees can expect a variety of global fare that reflects what’s most special about Houston. Another plus: indulgent brunches and lively happy hours are very easy to find.

Below, read through a detailed guide with restaurant recommendations that covers where to eat during this year’s AfroTech Conference, both in and out of the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Dining On Site At AfroTech: Vendors To Know

Courtesy of AfroTech

While exploring the city’s overall food scene is an absolute must, AfroTech attendees won’t have to leave the conference’s grounds to snag a satisfying bite. Local favorites, including The Funnel Bar and Get Loaded, are confirmed vendors, so where to eat during AfroTech is made super simple. Other food vendors to look out for are Taqueria Provechito, Berry Ices, and Peppaz HTX. Worth anticipating, the full vendor list will be released closer to the event.

Black-Owned Restaurants Worth The Trip

Kulture Urban Komfort Kitchen

Neighborhood: Downtown

Not much of a “trip” away (as it’s located on the ground floor of the George R. Brown Convention Center’s Partnership Tower), Kulture’s flavorful offerings are Southern and sure to leave you satisfied.

What to order: The Oxtail, Shrimp & Grits, or the Pecan Praline Bread Pudding

ChòpnBlọk

Neighborhood: There are two locations — one in Montrose and the other inside POST Houston, a mixed-use hub in the downtown area.

Helmed by three-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Ope Amosu, ChòpnBlọk is a critically acclaimed spot perfect for fast-casual yet innovative takes on West African cuisine.

What to order: The Golden or Motherland bowls with a side of OGA Palmer iced tea to drink

Gatlin’s BBQ

Neighborhood: Garden Oaks

This Black, family-owned spot always comes up in conversations about Houston’s best BBQ joints, so it’s a must-visit.

What to order: Anything with the brisket, the dirty rice, or the fried okra

Lucille’s

Neighborhood: Museum District

If you want hearty plates of contemporary, upscale Southern fare, especially for dinner or brunch, this is the place for you.

What to order: The Oxtail Omelette, Croissant French Toast, or the Famous Chili Biscuits

Davis Street at Hermann Park

Neighborhood: Museum District

Helmed by chef Mark Holley, this is a celebrated brunch option serving up American and Southern comfort food. Keep in mind the establishment has several menus available, including a “new dinner and bar concept,” so be sure to make a reservation.

What to order: The Petite Creole Gumbo, Jerk Lamb Chops, or the Red Snapper Escovitch

Paradise HTX

Neighborhood: Downtown

For nightlife, Paradise is a hookah spot with great DJs, food, and service.

What to order: The Jerk Chops, Mac & Cheese, and Salmon Bites

Taste Kitchen + Bar

Neighborhood: Downtown

This solid choice offers delicious Southern food perfect for brunch or a late dinner.

What to order: The grits, oxtail, and the Braised Collard Greens

Green Seed Vegan

Neighborhood: Midtown

For a plant-based, soy-free, fast-casual lunch, this is a yummy choice with indoor and outdoor seating.

What to order: The paninis, Cauliflower Nuggets, or a smoothie

The Breakfast And Coffee Circuit

Courtesy of AfroTech

If you’re staying in the Museum District, Mo’ Brunch + Brews is a beloved Black-owned, vegan coffee shop. It opens at 8 a.m. every morning, except on Mondays when it’s closed. Regardless of whether you’re plant-based, don’t underestimate the breakfast and brunch options.

Black- and woman-owned, the Dandelion Cafe has multiple locations and offers great grab-and-go breakfast options like avocado toast, bagels with lox, fresh juices, and smoothies.

Not Black-owned but a reliable choice steps away from the George R. Brown Convention Center, Tenfold Coffee Company has a location just on Lamar Street in downtown Houston.

The Dinner Worth Dressing For

Houston has several Black-owned restaurants that are perfect for a celebratory night out or a business dinner. For an upscale experience, Cocody Restaurant & Bar should be at the top of your list. It’s a French fine dining spot that incorporates elements from the husband-and-wife founder duo’s upbringing in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. As it’s one of Houston’s most stunning restaurants, you’ll want to dress to the nines.

Another prime option in the Galleria/Uptown area is Juliet. Refined yet with a fun movie-theater theme, this speakeasy and steakhouse combo offers surf-and-turf goodness for discerning palates. Worth noting, former customers rave about the service.

You may also want to snag a reservation for chef Reginald Scott’s Coarse by The Smoke dining experience in Independence Heights. Expect elevated Southern fare from a passionate chef whose mastery of flavor, plating, and BBQ all shine. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to bring your own beverages if you want to consume alcohol, and there will be a corkage fee.

Neighborhood Food Crawls

For true foodies, exploring Houston’s culinary scene by neighborhood is the way to go. It’ll give you the chance to experience parts of the city like a local.

You’ll smell some spots cooking up something good from the sidewalk, while you’ll intentionally travel across the city to try others. But no matter whether you wander leisurely or follow a food tour itinerary, certain neighborhoods stand out as must-visit food hubs. Notably, the spots below include a variety of Black-owned and non-Black-owned eats worth keeping on the radar.

EaDo

This neighborhood (East Downtown) is especially convenient for AfroTech attendees staying near the convention center in Downtown. During your culinary adventure, you’ll definitely want to visit La Fisheria, a vibrant Mexican spot with fresh seafood and authentic coastal dishes. Ceviche, octopus, and shrimp tamales are all on the menu.

For something cozy and intimate, Tiny Champions has oysters, fried quail, roasted squash risotto, and several specialty pizza options.

Also local is Space City Tacos, perfect for satisfying savory cravings. The spot has some of the best barrio tacos in the city, so be ready for comforting, delicious, flavorful bites.

Montrose

Montrose is a fantastic place to sink into Houston’s global food scene. As mentioned, there’s a ChòpnBlọk location providing a variety of West African fusion dishes. There’s also Uchi, a fancy sushi and small-plates spot perfect for an impressive dinner. And at Traveler’s Table, feast on dishes from around the world, including Middle Eastern Lamb Kufta, Singaporean Shrimp Laksa, and Nigerian Suya Skewers.

Independence Heights

Also helmed by chef-owner Greg Gatlin (of Gatlin’s BBQ), Gatlin’s Fins & Feathers is a reliable Independence Heights spot for yummy Gulf seafood and fried chicken.

Extremely highly rated, Lost & Found is one of Houston’s premier Black-owned dining establishments serving American fare. Former guests have raved about the Cajun Pasta, lamb chops, and Honey Lemon Pepper Glaze on the fried chicken and wings. Keep in mind that this spot also serves hookah.

As highlighted above, chef Reginald Scott’s Coarse by The Smoke is also in the area.