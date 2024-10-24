As AfroTech Conference 2024 approaches, tech enthusiasts are gearing up for a fun and rewarding experience in Houston, Texas. While the conference itself promises to be enlightening, it’s also important to take this opportunity to explore the city like a true Houstonian. By immersing yourself in local experiences, you’ll get an authentic taste of what makes Houston special beyond the conference walls. Don’t miss out—grab your tickets to AfroTech 2024 here and start planning your trip today! Here’s your guide to experiencing Houston like a local during AfroTech 2024.

Savor Houston’s Multiethnic Culinary Scene

Houston’s food scene is as diverse as its population. Start your day with breakfast tacos at Laredo Taqueria, a local favorite known for its homemade tortillas and hearty fillings. For lunch, head to The Breakfast Klub in Midtown for their famous wings and waffles. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to try Viet-Cajun crawfish, a unique Houston fusion, at Crawfish & Noodles in Chinatown. For dinner, indulge in some mouthwatering BBQ at Truth BBQ, ranked one of the best in Texas.

Explore The Museum District

Take a break from the tech talks and get into the culture at the Museum District. The Houston Museum of African American Culture offers thought-provoking exhibitions that celebrate Black history and art. Just a stone’s throw away, you’ll find the Houston Museum of Natural Science and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Pro tip: many museums offer free admission on Thursdays, so plan accordingly.

Unwind At Discovery Green

Located in the heart of downtown, Discovery Green is a 12-acre urban park that locals love. Stroll, join a yoga class, or simply relax on the lawn. During AfroTech, the park might host special events or performances, so keep an eye on their event calendar.

Experience Houston’s Pulsating Nightlife

After a day of networking, experience Houston’s lively nightlife. Start your evening at The Flat in Montrose, known for its laid-back atmosphere and great cocktails. Head to The Continental Club on Main Street for live music, where you can catch local and touring acts. End your night at Axelrad Beer Garden, a quirky outdoor space with hammocks, food trucks, and a great selection of craft beers.

Learn About Houston’s Art Scene

Houston’s art scene extends beyond museum walls. Take a self-guided tour of the city’s street art in the EaDo (East Downtown) neighborhood. Don’t miss the famous “Houston is Inspired” mural or the ever-changing Graffiti Park. For a more curated experience, visit the Project Row Houses in the Third Ward, where art and community activism intersect.

Shop Like A Local At The Galleria And Beyond

No trip to Houston is complete without visiting The Galleria, Texas’s largest mall. However, for a more local experience, explore the boutiques in the Heights neighborhood. Check out Manready Mercantile for unique gifts and Space Montrose for locally-made art and accessories.

Take A Stroll Through Buffalo Bayou Park

Escape the conference hustle with a visit to Buffalo Bayou Park. This 160-acre green space offers stunning views of the downtown skyline, hiking and biking trails, and even a bat colony under the Waugh Drive Bridge. Rent a kayak or paddleboard to explore the bayou from a different perspective.

Catch A Game Or Concert At Toyota Center

If you’re a sports fan, try to catch a Houston Rockets game at the Toyota Center. Even if basketball isn’t your thing, the center often hosts major concerts and events, so check their schedule for the dates you’re in town.

Explore Space City’s NASA Connection

While not in the city center, the Space Center Houston is worth the trip for any tech enthusiast. Take the NASA Tram Tour to see mission control and astronaut training facilities. It’s a reminder of why Houston earned the nickname “Space City.”

Wind Down With A Spa Day

After intense networking and learning days, treat yourself to some relaxation at Spa by JW in the Marriott Marquis. Their rooftop lazy river in the shape of Texas is an Instagram-worthy spot locals love. Remember, Houston is a driving city, so don’t hesitate to use ride-sharing services or rent a car to explore these local spots.

For more information about AfroTech 2024, visit the official website.