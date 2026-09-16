According to reports from early this month, officials at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are considering updating their longstanding policy to allow certain travelers to pass through select airport checkpoints with filled water bottles.

According to CBS News reporting published September 9, senior administration officials shared information about the potential rule change. Per the source, TSA PreCheck travelers could soon pass through select airport security checkpoints outfitted with detection technology that can tell the difference between a bottle containing water and other (possibly dangerous) liquids. Per ABC News, the improved technology is “3D baggage screening” with advanced detection capabilities.

In a statement to USA TODAY, the TSA didn’t comment directly on the potential change to its filled water bottle policy. However, the agency said it will “continue to explore opportunities to enhance security and improve the traveling experience for the public.”

“As technology evolves, TSA’s multi-layered security protocols will evolve, including benefits for our most trusted travelers,” the agency added.

The TSA also noted that any changes to its screening policies would be announced through its official channels. In the meantime, the agency encouraged travelers to follow its social media accounts, contact AskTSA with questions and visit TSA.gov for the latest information on its policies.

What Is The TSA’s Current Water Bottle Policy?

Frequent travelers are familiar with the drill. Before going through airport security, there’s sometimes a frantic dash to throw away any beverages in your personal items that are individually over 3.4 oz./100 mL. Flyers also often chug the rest of their drinks just before a TSA checkpoint to avoid having their items flagged for containing more than the approved liquid limit.

Per the TSA, flyers may bring an empty water bottle in their carry-on or checked baggage. Additionally, bottled water is allowed in checked baggage but must be “less than or equal to 3.4oz/100 ml” to pass through airport security with one’s carry-on items. On its website, the agency reminds travelers that “The final decision rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint.” Notably, the rule limiting the amount of liquid per item that travelers can take through TSA checkpoints has been enforced since 2006.

According to reports, the upgraded screening technology that could allow PreCheck travelers to go through airport security with filled water bottles could roll out within months to a year.