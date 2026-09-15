Between September 24 and 27, the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) is celebrating its milestone 10th anniversary with a commemorative four-day celebration in its vibrant home, Washington, D.C.

The weekend — officially billed as “The Reunion” — is taking place at its location on the National Mall and by The Wharf area of the city. The theme of the four-day event is “Welcome Home: Our Legacy Continues,” which emphasizes the NMAAHC community’s impact at every step of the site’s journey. The museum says “‘Welcome Home’ is both a thank you and an invitation, calling back those who helped build this institution and those who find belonging in it today.”

Attendees can expect a festive and educational mix of events, including historical, musical, culinary, and artistic programming. On the events schedule are activities like zine building, dance sessions, a performance by the Proper Utensils go-go band, and much more. As a nod to the museum’s signature accent color and to promote a “family reunion” vibe, attendees are encouraged to wear shades of purple during the special weekend.

What Else To Know About The National Museum Of African American History And Culture’s 10th Anniversary

Some events require pre-registration, while others allow attendance on a first-come, first-served basis.

A variety of kid-friendly workshops and activities are also on the agenda. Overall, the weekend is expected to be a family-friendly affair that’s truly unifying for all generations. As an example, on September 27 between 1 and 4 p.m., the museum is hosting a “Public Genealogy Sessions” event where families can trace their ancestors “back in time.”

“The Purple Ball: Echoes of the Pearl” will take place the day before, September 26. The event will honor the 77 brave enslaved people who, in 1848, secretly boarded a ship named Pearl at the District Waterfront with hopes of escaping to freedom. The commemorative ball will be an 18-and-older event, and attendees are advised to wear formal attire incorporating purple and violet. Special guests scheduled to be in attendance are Jermaine Dupri, Bill Bellamy, and The Renaissance Orchestra.

Whether you’re visiting for the first time or revisiting for the anniversary celebrations, be sure to take in the magnitude of the site’s exhibits. Additionally, stopping for some stick-to-your-ribs soul food at the museum’s beloved Sweet Home Café is a must. The eatery will be serving “an exclusive menu curated by Executive Chef Ramin Coles from Friday, September 25 to Sunday, September 27.”