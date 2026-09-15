Travel planning for 2027 is already taking shape, and new booking data suggests some destinations could see stronger interest next year.

Albania has been named the destination to watch for 2027 by Advantage Travel Partnership, the UK’s largest network of independently owned travel businesses, while Hong Kong, Egypt, and Vietnam have recorded sharp year-over-year revenue increases within the group’s network. The findings come from Advantage’s 2026 end-of-summer trading update, which examines booking patterns among its members and identifies destinations and travel trends that could influence trips next year.

The figures do not represent a global ranking of the world’s fastest-growing destinations. Instead, they provide a snapshot of sales and booking activity across Advantage’s UK-based network. The company’s outlook also points to major sporting events and a total solar eclipse as factors expected to influence where customers travel in 2027.

Albania Leads The 2027 Destination Outlook

Advantage singled out Albania as its destination to watch for 2027, citing its beaches, travel time from the UK, and value for summer vacations. The company did not publish a percentage increase for Albania, so its inclusion reflects Advantage’s forward-looking assessment rather than a reported year-over-year revenue increase.

Other destinations showed measurable growth in Advantage’s 2026 figures. Hong Kong recorded a 64% revenue increase compared with 2025, while Egypt rose 53% and Vietnam increased 30%. Revenue associated with travel to Africa increased 23%. The increases reflect revenue across Advantage’s network and do not represent national arrival figures or global booking growth.

The wider data also shows how customers are allocating their vacation budgets. Average booking values for short-haul trips increased 8% from 2025, while long-haul booking values rose 5%. Family vacation bookings increased 5% during the summer. All-inclusive trips accounted for 35% of Advantage’s summer bookings, making them the largest booking category identified in the report, while bed-and-breakfast stays accounted for another 25%.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, CEO of Advantage Travel Partnership and founder of the UK Outbound Travel Group, said the company was seeing customers become “much more considered about when and where they travel.” Advantage said travelers continued to prioritize vacations despite rising costs, but were paying closer attention to timing, destinations, booking decisions, and spending.

Major Events Could Influence Where Travelers Go In 2027

Advantage also expects the 2027 sporting calendar to influence bookings. The company identified the Ryder Cup in Ireland, the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, and the Men’s Rugby World Cup in Australia among the events expected to drive travel. It also expects the total solar eclipse in North Africa and Spain to drive bookings.

The 2027 outlook follows growth in another part of Advantage’s business. Revenue from touring vacations increased 22% between 2025 and 2026, while the average booking value for those trips rose 8%. South Africa, Kenya, and Japan were among the strongest long-haul touring destinations in the company’s data, while Italy, France, and Spain led its short-haul touring market.

“Touring has been a real growth story for us in 2026,” John Sullivan, commercial director at Advantage Travel Partnership, said. Sullivan also identified China, Indonesia, and South America as destinations the company is watching.