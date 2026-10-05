With the opening of VidantaWorld’s Beauty of Nature Luxury Theme Park later this month, new, fun, and thrilling experiences around Mexico’s central Pacific coast may be worth planning a trip around.

Also known as “BON,” VidantaWorld’s Beauty of Nature is unveiling itself during its soft opening starting October 24. Located at Vidanta Nuevo Nayarit, the family-friendly site bills itself as “the world’s first luxury theme park.” As such, it will feature seven themed worlds, over 20 attractions, original characters with their own unique lore, and a large array of shops, restaurants, and lounges. As the name suggests, nature is a major element of the park’s overall theme, incorporated through immersive settings and the site’s storytelling.

If you’re wondering what makes BON “luxury,” both the level of investment in it and its exclusivity are factors. A late September press release disclosed that the project represents “an investment of approximately $1.5 billion.” Also worth noting, in November 2025, VidantaWorld shared that through 2027, BON will only be accessible to those staying at the BON Hotel or other Vidanta Nuevo Nayarit luxury accommodations. Moreover, the luxury theme park will maintain a nightly visitor cap to give “guests more room to move through the park and enjoy its attractions, entertainment and dining at a more relaxed pace.”

Though BON is having its exclusive soft opening this month, the luxury theme park will open to the public in April 2027.

What Should Travelers Know About BON And Vidanta Nuevo Nayarit?

VidantaWorld guests can buy entry tickets to the luxury theme park during its soft opening, though admission will be “subject to availability.” The worlds that’ll be open for exploration during that time are Laguna Feliz, Discovery Jungle, Crystal Star Plaza, Celebration Lagoon, and Adventure Valley. All of the park’s seven themed worlds are scheduled to be open and operating by December 2027.

Cirque du Soleil is Vidanta Nuevo Nayarit’s resident entertainment offering. At BON, inside a custom theater, the exclusive Cirque du Soleil LUDÕ dinner show for visitors is an 85-minute entertainment-filled dining experience where guests enjoy a multi-course meal, live music, and water-themed theatrics. As described by Cirque du Soleil, the show is “where the language of water, memory, and imagination collide to create an unprecedented sensory experience.”

Grupo Vidanta is the Mexican tourism developer behind Vidanta Nuevo Nayarit. The parent company also operates VidantaWorld Riviera Maya on Mexico’s Caribbean coast.