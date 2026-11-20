Nightlife in Accra is a marathon, not a sprint. You might start the evening with frozen daiquiris and plantain sticks in East Legon, catch the sunset and skyline from a rooftop, and then, just when you think the night is over, you realize some places stay open until sunrise.

That’s the rhythm of Ghana’s capital city, where the party runs late, especially when Detty December rolls around. Whether you are visiting for the holidays and end-of-year spectacle or during the quieter months in March, traveling solo or with your crew, these are some of Accra’s best nightlife venues.

You may notice there’s no beach club on this list, and that’s intentional. Many of Accra’s beach clubs operate on hotel properties, and public access and opening hours aren’t always clear. Instead of sending you across town without knowing whether you can get in, we focused on venues with more established access for visitors.

Ace Nightclub

Ace Nightclub is where you go when you’re not ready to go home just yet. Located in Labone near Osu, Ace Nightclub is a two-level, upbeat after-party experience that lasts well into the morning.

“The atmosphere was charged with excitement and everyone was having a good time,” one customer wrote in a Google review. “The party lasted all night long, and while leaving at 6 a.m., I noticed people still getting in.”

The club lists its hours as midnight to “late,” which means how late you stay out depends on how long you can hang. Between the DJ sets and a packed dance floor, it’s easy to forget the time, the sleepiness, and even your aching feet. In fact, it may be easier than you think to stay out until daybreak. Ace regularly hosts celebrities, and when you combine their VIP lists with Detty December, keep in mind it can get crowded. The nightclub accepts reservation inquiries for table service.

Enigma Sky Lounge

If you’re looking for a rooftop experience, Enigma Sky Lounge consistently ranks among the best for views of Accra’s skyline on TripAdvisor. Located in East Legon on the top floor of Signature Apartments, Enigma Sky Lounge is often described as an electric, sophisticated, and stylish open-air lounge. One of the best experiences is watching the sunset while you chat, enjoy a meal, and sip cocktails with friends and loved ones. DJs often play a mix of Afrobeats and international music that doesn’t interrupt conversation early in the evening.

Outside Detty December, people describe it as a low-key venue that offers food and drinks. As one might expect, that low-key feel goes out the window during the final month of the year. One thing customers note on Google Reviews is that service can take a little longer, so pack a little patience during your visit. The lounge is open daily from 6 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Frozen Cabana

If you need a place to start the night, Frozen Cabana is a solid choice. Located in East Legon, the frozen daiquiri spot serves food and shisha (hookah), all with good music. Guests choose their alcohol, including rum, tequila, vodka, and whiskey. The alcohol is then used in signature drinks, such as the tropical fruit punch, which pairs best with rum; the frozen margarita, with tequila; and the banana strawberry, also best with rum. Frozen Cabana also offers non-alcoholic options, including kiwi-strawberry, passion fruit, and mango.

In addition to the frozen daiquiris, which range from $10 to $11 USD, food items such as wings, plantain sticks, and crispy yam bites are also on the menu and range from $5 to $13 per item. From Sunday through Thursday, Frozen Cabana opens at 4 p.m. The restaurant opens at 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Luna Rooftop Bar and Lounge

Solo travelers, this one is especially for you. It can be challenging to find venues that feel welcoming for those without a travel friend group, but Luna Rooftop Bar and Lounge has you covered.

“I came for the New Year’s Eve celebration, and it also was my birthday. I was by myself, and the staff made me feel extremely comfortable,” a woman said on Google. “The DJ also kept shouting me out. I felt very special […].”

Located in Airport City, customers can expect excellent service, photo-ready décor, and views of the airport. If Frozen Cabana is where you start your night with a frozen cocktail and small bites, Luna can be your next stop. It’s open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 p.m. until late. The dress code is smart casual.

Republic Bar & Grill

When you want an unpretentious night out, Republic Bar & Grill is the move. Located in the Osu area near the Oxford Street nightlife corridor, it offers a relaxed nightlife experience with food, drinks, and music. Seating at this local bar is all outdoors, and it’s known to get busy on days you least expect, like Tuesday karaoke night. Arrive early for a better chance to snag a seat.

Keep this venue in your back pocket for slower days in the city, because it’s often praised as one of the few places open every night of the week. Another win among frequent customers is the prices.

“I frequent this bar while in Ghana because [it’s an] affordable and really cool place to just sit, listen to good music, eat good food, meet and interact with new people, and just enjoy the fresh night air. I highly recommend,” someone said on Google.

Menu items range from $8 to $10. Monday – Friday, the bar is open from 12 p.m. to late, and on Sunday from 5 p.m. until late.

Skybar 25 Restaurant & Bar

Customers consistently highlight the skyline views from the 25th floor of the Alto Tower in the city’s Villaggio Vista area, but reviews get dicey when it comes to the food. That’s why we recommend this spot as a drinks-and-views-only destination, especially since customers note that dinner prices here are significantly higher than at other restaurants in Accra. Online menus show items costing between $25 and $50. Visit to start your evening or in between dinner and the nightclub. Have your cameras ready because one thing that people don’t debate is the scenery from up top.

“The view at Skybar 25 is something you cannot complain about, because the view over the city is amazing and with the airport right next to you,” a customer noted on TripAdvisor.

Sky Bar 25 Restaurant and Bar opens daily at 4 p.m. and closes at midnight Sunday through Thursday, and at 2:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Before heading out, check each venue’s current hours, event schedule, cover charges, and entry requirements. These details can change, particularly during Detty December and other busy periods.