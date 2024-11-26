In the past, Detty December in Africa has been an “if you know, then you know” kind of vacation. But ever since Ghana’s “Year of Return” campaign, coupled with what have become signature end-of-year festivals and events in Nigeria and South Africa, the Motherland has exploded into an unmissable experience.

Similar to the ongoing debate on who has the best Jollof, it’s debatable where Detty December originated. However, the general consensus is that it’s a festive time in Ghana, Nigeria, and now South Africa. Lasting from mid-December through the New Year, Detty December can be characterized by endless parties, boundless excitement and energy, and a gratifying time spent with friends and family.

While some people say Detty December is popular among Zillennials, this end-of-the-year celebration has become a multigenerational bucket-list experience for Black travelers because it’s more than just good vibes. For travelers across the diaspora, it’s a homecoming. It offers a sense of belonging and peace and serves as a visual and energetic reminder of the diverse beauty of Black culture.

While some people have jokingly devised rules for experiencing Detty December, there are a few key things to keep in mind as you prepare for the impact of an incredible end-of-year celebration.

If You Don’t Have Accommodations Booked By December 1, Maybe Try Again Next Year

Planning is half the battle for a successful Detty December. As with any bucket-list experience, you should anticipate that people are making arrangements at least a year in advance. As the date approaches, finding accommodations at a reasonable price may become challenging — but not impossible.

If you are waiting until the last minute, try checking with a reputable travel agency in your destination to see what’s available or if there are any cancellations they may be aware of.

Buy Tickets For Events In Advance

When it comes to planning, be sure to reserve your tickets for concerts, festivals, brunches, and day parties in advance. As the weeks-long Detty December celebrations grow bigger and better each year, crowd sizes can be unpredictable.

For a complete list of events, check out AfroFuture’s list of events for Ghana and South Africa. For celebrations happening in Nigeria, head to Eventbrite for a curated list of events.

Getting Around

Uber is the best way to get around South Africa, Ghana, and Nigeria. Bolt offers a convenient and fast way to get around all three countries. The app is available on Apple and Google Play.

“Detty December” Tax: Expect Prices To Be Higher Than Normal

You should expect an unofficial “Detty December” tax at the end of the year compared to any other time. The U.S. Dollar still goes a long way in some places, but prices will likely be higher compared to any other time in the year. Be sure to set a budget and stick to it because prices can quickly add up if you’re not careful.

Manage Your Expectations

Whether this is your first time or you’re a recurring Detty December partygoer, this year’s events may not look like your last trip or match the experiences of the travel influencer you’re following. Manage your expectations by keeping an open mind to new experiences.

Set Alarms For Medicines Ahead Of Time

With so much happening and the likelihood of partying until morning, it’s a good idea to set alarms for important tasks, like taking your malaria medication. Set a daily alarm before you go, and for certain medications, ensure the alarm continues well after you return. (For example, malaria medication needs to be taken for at least one week after your trip.)

Don’t Forget To Support Local Businesses And Explore Beyond The Parties

Detty December brings millions of dollars into local economies. Amid the entertainment and festivities, make it a point to support locally-owned businesses and take time to explore the rich history and culture of your destination beyond the nightlife and day parties.

Make Sure That Fling Isn’t Married

It happens more than you think, so be sure to do your due diligence.