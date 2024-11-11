As the end of the year approaches, many travelers are gearing up for their Detty December festivities in Africa. Families, first-generation travelers, and good-time party seekers are known to travel to bustling cities – mainly Accra or Lagos – for the holiday season. “Detty December,” or “Dirty December,” is that enjoyment-filled period, touted for its intense clubbing and memory-making nightlife. It’s often common for travelers to stay with family or rent a vacation home with friends.

It’s wise to plan the trip months in advance when visiting Lagos for an extended time. Planning ahead can help score the best deals on airfare and accommodations.

If you’re going for Detty December festivities in Lagos, Motyat ‘Tia Taylor’ Olatunmbi, founder of the travel experience agency Káàbò, suggests not staying on the mainland. She noted in a September TikTok that many of the nightlife hotspots December visitors want to frequent are on or around Lagos Island. As she explained, staying in key areas will help you have closer proximity to where all the action is. Moreover, it’ll help avoid being subjected to the mainland’s traffic.

Olatunmbi suggested staying in Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lekki, or Oniru. Consider these luxe stays for your future Detty December trip to Lagos. Each hotel is a great option if you’re staying in Lagos for a short trip or need short-term accommodations in the hotspots during your broader, extended trip.

Black Diamond Hotel

This hotel promises 24/7 front desk services, room service, and security. It has three dining options: a coffee lounge, an all-day diner, and an Italian restaurant. Kallos is the hotel’s med spa. Guests can also enjoy the property’s laundry services and complimentary Wi-Fi.

The Art Hotel

The Art Hotel in Victoria Island offers stunning interiors that add sophistication to your Detty December. As a nod to the hotel’s name, there’s an on-site art gallery showcasing various works that guests can visit. There’s also a rooftop bar and hotel restaurant.

The Delborough Lagos

This luxe stay promises a top-tier experience. One of the guest perks is chauffeurs who will drive you around in luxury vehicles, including a Rolls Royce. There’s room service, security, a gym, and an on-site rooftop restaurant. In addition to king rooms and suites with kitchenettes, this hotel offers rooms with two twin beds, or a family suite suitable for up to four people. The latter option might be ideal if you’re traveling with a friend group.

The George Hotel

This Ikoyi stay has 61 rooms, spanning queen-bed accommodations to penthouse suites. There’s a pool, a gym, room service, and an on-site restaurant. This hotel emphasizes its prime location for business travelers, so consider staying that if you want to network during your December trip (when you’re not partying, of course).

Nordic Hotel Lagos

This Scandinavian-styled boutique hotel in Victoria Island offers an outdoor pool, a fitness center, event spaces, and a 24-hour front desk attendant. Just next door, Rye Restaurant provides a global menu, cocktails, wine, and liquor.