Florida health officials confirmed that four people have died from Vibrio vulnificus, commonly known as flesh-eating bacteria, across the state so far in 2025. The deaths occurred in Bay, Broward, Hillsborough, and St. Johns counties, raising concerns among residents and tourists during the peak summer travel season. The Florida Department of Health reported that a total of 11 people have contracted the rare bacteria this year, with seven becoming ill but surviving the infection.

According to USA Today, this development follows a record-breaking 2024, when Florida saw 82 cases and 19 deaths, many occurring after hurricanes Helene and Milton caused widespread flooding that created ideal conditions for the bacteria to spread in brackish waters along the coast. The recent spike in cases has prompted renewed warnings from health authorities about the dangers of exposing open wounds to warm coastal waters during summer months.

What Is Vibrio Vulnificus?

Vibrio vulnificus is a naturally occurring bacterium that thrives in warm, brackish seawater where fresh water meets salt water. Despite being nicknamed “flesh-eating bacteria,” the organism doesn’t consume tissue. Instead, when it enters the body through cuts or wounds, it can cause a severe infection called necrotizing fasciitis, where the flesh around the infection site dies. The infection cannot penetrate unharmed skin, but can quickly turn deadly if it enters through even minor cuts or scrapes.

People typically contract Vibrio vulnificus in two main ways. The first is through direct contact, such as swimming or wading in coastal waters, with open wounds or cuts. The second method of transmission occurs when someone consumes raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters, that harbor the bacteria. No cases of person-to-person transmission have been reported, according to Florida health officials.

Infections from Vibrio vulnificus can manifest quickly and severely. Early symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, chills, and an unusually rapid heart rate. If the bacteria enter the bloodstream, they can cause life-threatening septic shock accompanied by blistering skin lesions. About half of bloodstream infections prove fatal, with some victims dying within 24 hours of becoming sick.

How To Protect Yourself from Flesh-Eating Bacteria While Traveling In Florida

Health officials recommend several precautions for Florida visitors and residents. Never enter warm saltwater or brackish water if you have fresh cuts, scrapes, or wounds. Wear protective footwear on beaches to prevent injuries from rocks and shells. Avoid consuming raw shellfish, particularly oysters, and prevent cross-contamination when handling raw seafood.

Individuals with existing health conditions should take extra precautions or consider avoiding activities that may expose them to coastal waters during the warm months. Doctors can diagnose Vibrio infections by testing cultures from stool, wounds, or blood samples.

While mild cases may require only increased fluid intake, severe infections demand immediate medical attention, antibiotics, and sometimes surgical intervention to remove dead tissue. In the most extreme cases, amputation may be necessary to prevent the spread of infection.