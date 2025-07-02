If you’re a fan of reality television, you may have already caught Netflix’s 2023 series “The Ultimatum: Queer Love.” The project, which began as a spinoff of the original “Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On,” centers on a number of couples as they navigate the longevity of their relationships. New episodes landed on the streamer on June 25, with the three-part season two finale expected to release on July 2, just in time to close out Pride Month. Those familiar with the show will recall that the first season of “Queer Love” was shot in and around San Diego, California, with a number of local couples who were struggling to decide if they would wed or not. In contrast to this west coast locale, season two of “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” is taking the action across the country, following a collection of love stories in Miami, Florida.

If you’ve been meaning to explore Miami for some time now, this may be just the push you need to finally book your trip. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with a brief but comprehensive look at some of the best restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions in the region. We’ll walk through a few of the core filming locations for “The Ultimatum,” before unpacking a handful of recommendations that will help you make the most out of your time in the Sunshine State.

Walk The Aisle In Miami Like ‘The Ultimatium: Queer Love’ Contestants

Key Scenes: As stated, the whole of “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” season two was shot in and around Miami, Florida, per the Palm Beach Post. This makes for an interesting season, since the city’s culture relies so much on nightlife, bars and clubs. There’s a certain resistance to commitment bred from the city’s unflinching illusion of choice, forcing each party involved in the show to weigh their options before diving headfirst into a committed marriage. As the episodes play out, viewers will see some couples thrive, and some fall apart at the seams, all while taking in the gorgeous sunsets, white sand beaches and subtropical greenery of the Magic City.

Best Time to Visit: Though Miami is a beautiful city loaded with sunshine and drama all year, most first-time visitors are encouraged to book their flights for the spring months of March through May. During this time, the city offers mild temperatures, sparse crowds and plenty of outdoor events. Summers in Miami are known to be excessively humid, while winters can dip below the temperatures required to fully enjoy the beach. If you’re looking to make the most out of your visit, consider booking your tickets with a lot of advanced notice, so you can tone up your beach body for a few months before making the trek.

Transportation Options: Visitors exploring Miami for the first time will surely make note of the many public transit options. Metrobuses, rails, taxis and trolleys are available for those looking to get across the city. Still, Miami has developed a reputation for its harsh traffic in recent years, so it may be prudent to rent a car if you plan on exploring outside of city limits or putting multiple stops on your daily itinerary. Even though Miami is part of the mainland peninsula of Florida, you’ll find that much of the city is on island time, following a “we’ll get there when we get there” approach, so don’t fret about arriving fashionably late.

Since “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” is a relatively new reality show, which only just came to Miami for the new season, we likely won’t be seeing any official production tours for the series in the near future. Still, fans are more than encouraged to embark upon their own self-guided adventure. Visitors exploring Miami will have the chance to walk in the very same footsteps as the couples in the show, all while ordering drinks, relaxing on the beach and maybe even finding love on the dance floor along the way. If you’re looking to quickly become acquainted with the area, be sure to book a tour via helicopter, bus, or even private yacht, before rounding out your itinerary with more frivolous material like a spur-of-the-moment wedding.

Things to Do: Even if you have little interest in scouting production locations for your favorite reality programming, Miami is absolutely loaded with exciting sights, sounds and excursions. Consider hopping on an airboat to take an alligator tour across the Everglades, or road tripping to Key West to snorkel with dolphins and local fish. Cuban culture is massive in the area, so feel free to tap in by exploring one of many espresso bars, complete with a rousing game of dominoes out front. Other must-see attractions include Wynwood Walls, Bayside Marketplace, the historic design district and the Miami Zoo. Miami is home to an array of delightful nature, night clubs and cultural centers, so feel free to come on your own, with a group or with the whole family.

Where to Eat: Since the Magic City is home to so much culture, it should come as no surprise that there are endless options for delicious meals and excellent atmosphere. A few of our local favorites include Francisca Restaurant Miami, Mayami Wynwood, and the simply-titled Sugar, which boasts one of the best views in the entire city. Of course, you should find little difficulty landing in front of a delightful eatery even if you don’t manage to score a reservation at any of the aforementioned restaurants. The city of Miami is positively brimming with fresh-caught seafood, Cuban inspired meals and southern barbecue, offering an embarrassment of riches for visitors and permanent residents alike.

Where to Stay: Miami is rife with upscale coastal hotels, each packing a spectacular view and an array of amenities. Those who can afford to shell out major cash for a hotel reservation should be sure to check out Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Mondrian South Beach or The Palms Hotel & Spa. Others can save a few dollars by booking at chain hotels like the Loews, the Continental or the Hilton. Of course, it may be worth it to save your cash when it comes to the hotel room, since you likely won’t be spending much time indoors during your trip.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Lexi and Rae get married?

Fans who caught the debut of “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” will surely recall the thrilling engagement of Lexi and Rae. Towards the end of season one, the couple began planning their wedding, though an end card closing out the show explained, “Shortly after filming the reunion, Lexi and Rae chose to end their relationship. The wedding has been called off.” During a 2023 interview with Today, Lexi Goldberg explained the truth behind her relationship with Rae, stating, “I’m happy that I went with where my heart was at in that moment. I think following your gut is so important… And especially with somebody I really was trying to make every moment work with. So it was painful. It was sad. There was hurt there on both ends. Not towards each other, but just hurt because of the loss of that relationship.” Lexi says that she still loves Rae, and that they are still friends, though they ultimately decided that they simply weren’t a perfect fit for marriage.

Is anyone still together from “The Ultimatum: Queer Love”?

Though fans at home were surely rooting for multiple couples during season one, the only pair that actually stuck together in the long run was Sam and Aussie. The couple sat down with Netflix’s Tudum earlier this week to discuss the reunion episode, with Aussie explaining, “I really am so lucky to be with this person… Having a partner who’s supportive in that journey has allowed me the space to do that.” According to Tudum, the duo has moved to Washington since their time on the series concluded. While they have not officially tied the knot, wedding plans remain firmly in motion.