Rainbow flags will paint cities across America this summer as the LGBTQ+ community and allies celebrate the 55th anniversary of Pride Month spectacularly. From coast to coast, major metropolitan areas are preparing celebrations that honor the historic Stonewall Riots while embracing a joyful atmosphere of acceptance and equality.

This June marks a significant milestone for the LGBTQ+ movement as communities reflect on decades of progress while acknowledging the ongoing journey toward full equality. This year’s Pride celebrations are an exciting lineup of parades, festivals, concerts, and cultural events designed to uplift, educate, and entertain millions of attendees from around the world.

From May 23 to June 8, Washington, D.C., will take center stage as the official host of WorldPride. This prestigious international celebration will draw visitors from across the globe to the nation’s capital.

West Coast Celebrations

San Francisco Pride remains one of the world’s most iconic LGBTQ+ celebrations, scheduled for June 21-29, 2025, with the main parade happening on June 29. The City by the Bay will transform into a showcase of love and acceptance, with events spanning the Castro District and beyond. Visitors can enjoy the festivities while staying at premier accommodations, such as the historic Fairmont San Francisco or the stylish Hotel Nikko.

Los Angeles Pride kicks off earlier in the month, running from June 5 to 8, with the main parade rolling down Hollywood Boulevard on June 8. LA Pride features the massive Parade Block Party with live entertainment and food vendors, while Universal Studios hosts the popular Pride is Universal after-hours event. The celebration embodies the glamour and diversity that define the LGBTQ+ community in Southern California.

Midwest Pride Festivities

On June 28-29, the Chicago Pride Festival will take over the Windy City, with its famous Boystown neighborhood becoming the epicenter of celebrations. The Chicago Pride Parade draws massive crowds as it marches through the North Side neighborhoods, showcasing the city’s longstanding commitment to LGBTQ+ rights and culture.

Twin Cities Pride unites Minneapolis and St. Paul for a weekend extravaganza on June 28-29, culminating with a parade along Hennepin Avenue. The festival, held at Loring Park, features live performances, local vendors, and a lively beer garden, while venues like The Saloon host their famous block parties throughout the weekend.

East Coast Pride Highlights

New York City Pride holds special significance as the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement following the 1969 Stonewall Riots. The 2025 celebration on Sunday, June 29, will feature its legendary parade through Manhattan, along with PrideFest street fair, cultural events, and the electrifying Dance on the Pier party with stunning Hudson River views.

On June 14, Boston Pride will bring New England together with its parade through historic neighborhoods and festival on City Hall Plaza. The festival showcases the region’s LGBTQ+ culture through performances by local artists and community organizations, highlighting the city’s progressive values.