Philly cheesesteaks and hoagies take center stage when people visit Philadelphia. It’s the first thing on everyone’s foodie bucket list, and for good reason. However, that’s not the only thing Philly should be known for.

Several bodies of water surround Philadelphia, and with any coastal city, seafood should be at the top of your mind. What restaurants offer here that not too many cities can do in the United States is showcase the fresh, high-quality seafood they can source daily.

Seafood in Philadelphia is undeniably underrated among visitors, but thanks to these Black-owned restaurants, prepare your appetites and take it slow because these flavors will blow your mind.

Here are the best seafood restaurants to experience in Philadelphia.

Cray Taste

Located in the heart of Philadelphia, Cray Taste was founded by Chef Smiff and features a team of five professional chefs dedicated to delivering the city’s most flavorful seafood dishes. The menu features Cray Bang Shrimp tossed in what Chef Smiff calls “cray bang sauce,” Crab Fries with cray and cheese sauce, Old Bay and fresh crab meat, and its iconic Seafood Dip made with lobster, crab meat, parmesan cheese, Old Bay and then served with crispy tortilla chips.

Everything on the menu is made from scratch using high-end local ingredients.

Location : Old City, North Philadelphia

: Old City, North Philadelphia Owner : Saquan “Chef Smiff” Howard

: Saquan “Chef Smiff” Howard Type of Cuisine : Seafood, American

: Seafood, American Menu Spotlight : Seafood Dip, Crab Fries

: Seafood Dip, Crab Fries Before you go: The restaurant accepts reservations. Both locations are closed on Mondays.

Gilben’s Bakery

The owners of Gilben’s Bakery are bringing a taste of New Orleans to the city of Brotherly Love with its special Po’ Boy sandwiches. The NOLA staple adds its own Philly flair, as it’s made with fresh garlic bread and homemade sauces, like the scampi sauce.

It’s a family-owned restaurant. Co-owner and Head Chef Joshua Coston left his career as an Amtrak conductor to open this beloved restaurant.

Location : Mount Airy

: Mount Airy Owners : Crystal Brown, Kevin Paulhill, Joshua Coston

: Crystal Brown, Kevin Paulhill, Joshua Coston Type of Cuisine : Seafood, Southern Fusion

: Seafood, Southern Fusion Menu Spotlight : Po’ Boys

: Po’ Boys Before you go: The restaurant is available for pickup or delivery.

Monk Seafood

For more than two decades, Monk has been Philadelphia’s go-to spot for takeout seafood. The restaurant offers a variety of options for seafood lovers, including seafood salad, sautéed crabs, mussels, golden-fried shrimp, and fried lobster. One of the menu’s highlights is the house seasoning and garlic butter sauce.

Be careful with Monk Seafood — it’s the kind of place that quickly becomes addictive.

Photo Credit: Egor Myznik

Location : Olney

: Olney Owner : Henry Jeffrey Monk

: Henry Jeffrey Monk Type of Cuisine : Seafood, American

: Seafood, American Menu Spotlight : Cray Boil Combo, Fish Hoagie, Fried Combos

: Cray Boil Combo, Fish Hoagie, Fried Combos Before you go: The restaurant does not accept reservations.

Sid Booker’s Shrimp Corner

Sid Booker is one of those spots in Philly that’s an “IYKYK” situation. Alongside the Philly cheesesteak, it’s synonymous with great shrimp in the city, serving the community since 1966. Walking through its doors is like stepping into a piece of history and tasting a bit of Philadelphia royalty.

In Philly, Sid Booker Sr. is known as the “Colonel of Shrimp.” The signature pink takeout window stays open late into the night.

Location : North Philadelphia

: North Philadelphia Owner : Sid Booker, Sr.

: Sid Booker, Sr. Type of Cuisine : Seafood, Shrimp

: Seafood, Shrimp Menu Spotlight : Deep-fried Jumbo Shrimp, Butterfly Shrimp

: Deep-fried Jumbo Shrimp, Butterfly Shrimp Before you go: The restaurant only accepts cash. It’s open until 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday through Thursday, the restaurant closes at 2 a.m. It doesn’t accept reservations.

Soul By The Sea

Visiting Soul By The Sea is a must for seafood lovers. Located in West Philadelphia, it offers mouthwatering dishes like seafood boils, crab bags, sandwiches, fried rice, and more. One of the restaurant’s standout items is its Old Bay Fries, crab legs, and shrimp fried rice, with portions large enough to serve two.

One thing Soul By The Sea has that you don’t see in many places is salmon fried rice.

Location : West Philadelphia

: West Philadelphia Owner: Unknown

Unknown Type of Cuisine : Soul By The Sea

: Soul By The Sea Menu Spotlight : Seafood Boils, Crab Bags

: Seafood Boils, Crab Bags Before you go: You can order online.

The Legends Of Seafood And Soul Food

The Legends of Seafood is a community restaurant that is “dedicated” to serving good food to good people. The team is on a mission to provide every customer with the most comforting meal after a long day.

One menu highlight is the garlic crab platters, with melt-in-your-mouth flavors that are explosive. Even better, all the spices and soul food options are made from scratch.

Location : Mount Moriah

: Mount Moriah Owners : Rance and Angela Williams

: Rance and Angela Williams Type of Cuisine : Seafood

: Seafood Menu Spotlight : Seafood Platters, Flounder Platters, Crab Cake Platters

: Seafood Platters, Flounder Platters, Crab Cake Platters Before you go: On Wednesdays, there is a $1.00 shrimp special.

Black-owned seafood restaurants in Philadelphia are ensuring a lasting impression on the city’s diverse and flavorful culinary scene. Black restaurateurs are crafting their own homemade spices and flavors, delivering an unforgettable dining experience — whether you opt for takeout or dine-in.