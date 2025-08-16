The heist action comedy “The Pickup” brings together Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer in a high-voltage caper. The film centers on two armored truck drivers forced into a daring casino robbery. Murphy plays the veteran driver, fresh from promising his wife a quiet upcoming anniversary. Instead, he ends up caught in the middle of a frantic scheme when Palmer’s character, Zoe, hijacks their truck. Davidson plays his rookie co-driver, Travis, and together they navigate betrayal, pursuit and exploding vehicles.

Though the fictional story unfolds in New Jersey around an Atlantic City casino heist, filming occurred extensively in and around the Atlanta Metropolitan Area in Georgia. That means fans can swap the splinter-lined boardwalk for Southern charm. You can turn a casual visit into a mini-vacation exploring historic homes, art-filled museums, unique shopping enclaves, vibrant street art, delicious restaurants and top-market sports teams. Fans of “The Pickup” can visit nearly every public shooting spot. This story will guide you to some of the best hotels, restaurants and attractions to help you see them all.

Your Guide To Touring ‘The Pickup’ Filming Locations In Atlanta

Key Scenes: Shadowbox Studios in Atlanta was a key filming location for “The Pickup.” The massive studio (which boasts nine sound-proof stages, mill space and production offices) hosted key interior and controlled scenes. The airport scene? That took place at the airport in Villa Rica, where public surroundings stand in for tense chase scenes that feel cinematic yet accessible. For outdoor action, Rome and nearby Lindale provided wide roads and small-town architecture. A dramatic chase scene unfolds at 198 West 4th Avenue, Rome; other moments filmed at Lindale Mill and nearby streets.

Best Time to Visit: To plan your pilgrimage to where “The Pickup” was filmed, aim for spring or fall. Spring (April–May) brings flowing blooms and mild weather – perfect for walking around the historic downtown or exploring studio exteriors. Fall (September–October) offers crisp air, colorful leaves and clear skies, which are ideal for street-art hunts in Atlanta or museum days. Summer can get hot and humid, and winter, while mild, lacks the charm of seasonal foliage. If you prefer fewer crowds, visit mid-week during fall for quieter streets and better access to public filming sites. These seasons also match when filming took place, lending extra atmosphere to your exploration.

Transportation Options: Renting a car gives full flexibility – drive straight from your hotel to Atlanta’s Shadowbox Studios, Villa Rica, Rome or Lindale by highway. If you’d rather go green or stay in the city core, MARTA (Atlanta’s rail and bus system) works in Atlanta proper, though it doesn’t reach Rome or Villa Rica. Ride-share apps like Uber or Lyft fill in the gaps. For Rome and Lindale, you’ll need a car or a scheduled shuttle, since public transit won’t get you there efficiently.

Producers chose metro Atlanta because of its cost-effective production incentives, strong infrastructure and diverse landscapes that can simulate many settings. A filming accident during the production of “The Pickup” made headlines in April last year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a stunt sequence involving an armored car and a BMW X5 occurred on Apr. 20 at Stockmar Airport in Villa Rica, Metro Atlanta.

During the sequence, the armored vehicle made contact with the BMW’s rear, causing both vehicles to overturn. A total of eight individuals sustained injuries, two of whom suffered life-threatening trauma. Among the injured were veteran dolly grip Marvin Haven and special effects technician Wayne Rowe.

Things to Do: In Atlanta, hit the High Museum of Art, the BeltLine’s street-art trails and the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site. In Villa Rica, explore the downtown’s antique shops or local parks for a quiet afternoon. Rome charms with its Three Rivers and historic clock tower, providing visuals that echo the scenes you love. Nearby Lindale Mill makes a nice photo stop, even if you don’t time it to film sets. Sports fans can catch an Atlanta Braves game or cheer on the Falcons downtown.

Where to Eat: Fuel your trip at these Southern-approved eats. In Atlanta, enjoy tapas and local brews at Ponce City Market’s eateries or grab fried chicken at Holeman & Finch Public House. Near Villa Rica, stop by Evans Barbeque for slow-smoked ribs. In Rome, dine at the Courtyard Café inside the Marriott for cozy sandwiches and house-made soup. If you’re in Lindale, Old Mill focal point makes for a scenic stop, and you can grab comfort food just outside Rome’s center. These spots keep you grounded, fed and offer local flavor between film location adventures.

Where to Stay: In Atlanta, consider the Georgian Terrace or AC Hotel Midtown for style, easy access to filming locale shadows and BeltLine vibes. Prefer Villa Rica? Look for cozy inns or B&Bs nearby that feel boutique and calm. In Rome, La Quinta Inn & Suites offers historic charm plus proximity to downtown film roads and the 4th Avenue filming site. A stay in each location gives travelers a sense of place while letting you visit shooting spots with ease.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the movie “The Pickup” about?



“The Pickup” is a heist action comedy starring Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Keke Palmer. It follows two armored truck drivers caught in a casino heist after a woman they know hijacks their vehicle. The film mixes action, laughs, romance, and high-stakes chases as the drivers try to escape with stolen cash.

Where can I stream “The Pickup”?



You can stream “The Pickup” exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The movie premiered there on Aug. 6, 2025.