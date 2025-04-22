The best hotels in Atlantic City offer energy-filled casinos, which are the most iconic element of the seaside East Coast destination. When you’re not trying your luck at the slots, visitors can choose from a variety of hotel room types, enjoy live entertainment, and dine at restaurants offering different cuisines. Most hotels have an onsite spa and are right next to Atlantic City’s legendary boardwalk.

Caesars Atlantic City Hotel And Casino

This massive hotel from an iconic, legacy name includes 1,444 contemporary rooms across three towers. This is a long-standing option with lots to do and see, outside of testing your luck at the casino, including shopping and fine dining. A unique perk is that Caesars Rewards members can utilize the onsite shuttle service that goes between Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah’s Resort, and Tropicana Atlantic City.

William Thomas Cain / Stringer / Getty

Location: 2100 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

2100 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 Owner: Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Type Of Hotel: Casino hotel

Casino hotel Spotlight: The Roman-inspired casino

The Roman-inspired casino Before you go: Pets are not allowed.

Ocean Casino Resort

Ocean Casino Resort is one of the best hotels in Atlantic City due to its grand, luxurious, modern feel. This stay, which opened in 2018, is ideal for those seeking a vibrant and lively Atlantic City resort with newer amenities. In addition to the glitzy casino, a few of the establishment’s draws include the onsite nightclub, spa, bathhouse, and stunning indoor/outdoor pool with ocean views.

Drones Flown / Pexels

Location: 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 Owner: AC Beachfront, L.L.C.

AC Beachfront, L.L.C. Type Of Hotel: Casino resort

Casino resort Spotlight: The luxe factor

The luxe factor Before you go: You’ll have over 15 dining options to choose from.

Borgata Hotel And Spa

One of the biggest draws to this stay is the lavish-looking Borgata Indoor Pool and Gardens. For dining and cocktails, options include Angeline by Michael Symon, the Borgata Beer Garden, and the BetMGM Sportsbook and Bar, to name a few. Guests seeking relaxation will likely enjoy Spa Toccare, which offers massages, facials, and body treatments.

Bob Krist / Getty

Location: Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 Owner: MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Type Of Hotel: Casino hotel

Casino hotel Spotlight: The hotel is not directly on the boardwalk

The hotel is not directly on the boardwalk Before you go: This is the best option for those seeking MGM Resorts’ bold, Las Vegas-inspired flair.

Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel And Casino

This hotel offers king and double rooms, as well as suites, across three towers. Staying here over the weekend (Friday through Sunday) will be best for many visitors, as this is when in-room dining and the pool are available. As with other accommodations on this list, guests can access a fitness center, retailers, a spa, and other popular onsite amenities.

John Greim / Contributor / Getty

Location: 1900 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

1900 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 Owner: Bally’s Corporation

Bally’s Corporation Type Of Hotel: Casino hotel

Casino hotel Spotlight: The prime location on the beach and boardwalk

The prime location on the beach and boardwalk Before you go: Accommodations here will either be in the Bally’s Tower, Dennis Tower, or Garden Tower.

Resorts Casino Hotel

Resorts Casino Hotel is hands down one of the best hotels in the area. This large major player is quintessential, as it is Atlantic City’s first casino and hotel. That history truly makes it a special standout. Since its May 1978 opening, this gem has been beloved for its boardwalk location, clean and spacious hotel rooms, and entertaining nightlife.

Busà Photography / Getty

Location: 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 Owner: Morris Bailey of JEMB Realty

Morris Bailey of JEMB Realty Type Of Hotel: Casino resort

Casino resort Spotlight: Being an Atlantic City staple

Being an Atlantic City staple Before you go: Depending on when you visit, up to 10 happy hour offers may be available at the many dining and drinking spots.

Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Atlantic City

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City offers some of the best entertainment in the area. There are concerts, comedy sets, and live shows featuring some of the world’s biggest names. With 15 dining options to choose from, there’s something for every palate.

Bruce Bennett / Staff / Getty

Location: 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 Owner: Hard Rock International

Hard Rock International Type Of Hotel: Casino hotel

Casino hotel Spotlight: The live event calendar, including shows performed by megastars.

The live event calendar, including shows performed by megastars. Before you go: There are city and ocean view suites to choose from.

Nobu Hotel Atlantic City

Visitors can expect the Nobu aesthetic and luxury standard at the brand’s Atlantic City hotel and restaurant. The hotel itself is smaller than others on this list, including 85 rooms and suites with a Japanese-inspired, modern look. This might be an ideal stay for couples, friend trips, or solo travelers looking for an oasis in the midst of Atlantic City’s hustle and bustle.

Dimensions / Getty

Location: 2100 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

2100 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 Owner: Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Type Of Hotel: Luxury hotel

Luxury hotel Spotlight: The Nobu restaurant

The Nobu restaurant Before you go: This Nobu Hotel is located on the top three floors of Caesars Atlantic City’s Centurion Tower.

Tropicana Atlantic City

If you need a generally solid pick, this resort is considered one of the best hotels in Atlantic City due to its overall atmosphere. With its casino, spacious accommodations, variety of dining options, and location on the boardwalk, this hotel will meet many travelers’ criteria for a memorable trip to Atlantic City.

Donald Kravitz / Contributor / Getty

Location: 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 Owner: Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Type Of Hotel: Casino resort

Casino resort Spotlight: The overall atmosphere and proximity to the boardwalk and beach

The overall atmosphere and proximity to the boardwalk and beach Before you go: This casino resort is just near the Caesars Atlantic City hotel.

Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino, And Marina

This Golden Nugget destination offers a seasonal rooftop pool, 10 dining options, two bars, and live entertainment. Previous visitors loved the onsite, smaller-sized casino, which they claim has a more relaxed vibe than other local options. Additionally, the property’s friendly and helpful staff is raved about.

MesquitaFMS / Getty

Location: 600 Huron Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

600 Huron Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 Owner: Tilman Fertitta of Landry’s, Inc.

Tilman Fertitta of Landry’s, Inc. Type Of Hotel: Casino hotel

Casino hotel Spotlight: The seasonal rooftop pool

The seasonal rooftop pool Before you go: Boaters and boat lovers will appreciate that this hotel is right by the Senator Frank S. Farley State Marina.

Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel

This is a considerable option for pet parents or those who want to be slightly away from the boardwalk. Its location near the Atlantic City Convention Center and Tanger Outlets makes it ideal for attending conferences or enjoying retail therapy. For drinks and dining, guests may enjoy food at Tun Tavern or cocktails at Shoe Bar – both onsite at this Sheraton destination.

Fernando Trabanco Fotografía / Getty

Location: Two Convention Boulevard, 2 Convention Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Two Convention Boulevard, 2 Convention Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 Owner: Marriott

Marriott Type Of Hotel: Casino hotel

Casino hotel Spotlight: This is a pet-friendly establishment, so you can bring your four-legged friend

This is a pet-friendly establishment, so you can bring your four-legged friend Before you go: The boardwalk is about a 10 to 15-minute walk away.

Overall, the best hotels in Atlantic City include lavish entertainment hubs with casinos, live shows, diverse dining options, and proximity to the beach and boardwalk. When deciding which Atlantic City hotel is best for your next stay, shop around for the best nightly room rates. Also, consider if you want an ocean view room, what restaurants are onsite, and what unique amenities will enrich your stay.