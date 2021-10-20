Shop Till You Drop? 7 Global Shopping Streets Perfect For Retail Therapy

To give your vacation that extra razzle-dazzle, why not dedicate a few hours to some retail therapy? Depending on the currency used wherever you’re going, you might get more bang for your buck. While the streets listed here are known for high-end stores, there are some middle-of-the-way ones that don’t require you to max out your credit card.

Even if you don’t feel like buying anything, many retailers invest energy in transforming their windows into a feast for the eyes, especially during the holidays.

Ready to shop till you drop? Here are seven great shopping streets in the United States and abroad.