Professional tennis has always had its staples: the packed stadiums, global tour stops, and legacy courts. But something is shifting. More players, and the fans who follow them, are craving something beyond the rigid routines of the circuit. That shift is at the heart of the upcoming Little Dix Bay Tennis Cup, taking place from December 12 to 14, 2025, at Rosewood Little Dix Bay in the British Virgin Islands.

The Little Dix Bay Tennis Cup goes beyond a standard tournament. It brings together top-tier tennis, meaningful connections, and the natural beauty of the Caribbean in one thoughtfully designed weekend. And leading the weekend are two recognizable names in women’s tennis, Sloane Stephens and Genie Bouchard.

The weekend includes a morning tennis clinic, a Pro-Am tournament, player meetups, and a day dedicated to community service. Every part of the schedule invites guests into the experience. Instead of staying in the stands, they join the action, spend time with the players, and see the sport from a much closer perspective.

Redefining The Experience Of Tennis

Sloane Stephens, a Grand Slam champion and former World No. 3, told Travel Noire, “Grand Slams will always be iconic, but there’s something special about destination events, such as Rosewood Little Dix Bay’s Little Dix Bay Tennis Cup. Tennis has always been a big part of Rosewood Little Dix Bay, and events like this build on that by creating a more intimate setting, where players and fans can connect in new ways, and just have fun with it. We need that balance; it keeps the sport accessible and exciting.”

Reflecting on what it means to compete in a place like Virgin Gorda, Stephens added, “First off, it’s stunning — like, picture-perfect. The idea of playing high-level tennis with that kind of backdrop? That’s a dream. But more than that, I’m excited to just be in the moment, connect with people, and hopefully inspire someone new to fall in love with the game.”

Bringing Tennis Closer To The People

Set on 500 acres along the ocean, Rosewood Little Dix Bay plays a central role in the experience. The courts sit above the bay, built into the hillside, with open views of the sea and a calm atmosphere that stands out from most stops on the tennis calendar.

For Genie Bouchard, a former World No. 5 and Wimbledon finalist, the destination offers something far from the typical routine. “The entire experience invites you to slow down and savor. The setting and views are truly incredible. And the Little Dix Bay Tennis Cup stood out to me right away; it’s unlike anything else I’ve been a part of. It’s really thoughtfully executed and makes you feel like you’re a part of something special.”

Stephens added that the whole experience is what matters most. “Rosewood Little Dix Bay really checks all those boxes. The whole resort has this calming, timeless energy. The Caribbean food is incredible, there are trails to explore, and the courts are tucked right into the landscape, which gives it a completely different feel from most tournament setups.”

One of the defining aspects of the Little Dix Bay Tennis Cup is its focus on access. Guests will step onto the court with the headlining players, rather than remain in the stands. Stephens pointed out that events like this are about more than the match itself, stressing the importance of the moment, the setting, and the chance for fans to feel part of something intimate and memorable.

Bouchard noted that the format allows players and fans to connect in a more relaxed and personal way, creating experiences that people genuinely enjoy beyond the outcome of a match.

The Future Of Tennis Feels Personal

Tennis is changing, not in its fundamentals, but in how and where it’s shared. Events like the Little Dix Bay Tennis Cup give the sport new texture, focusing less on rankings and more on relationships, environment, and how players can engage in ways that leave a lasting impact.

Stephens sees these kinds of events as essential to keeping the sport fresh: “It’s not just for the hardcore fans anymore. You can show up for the tennis, but stay for the culture, the setting, the energy. These kinds of events are welcoming, fun, and totally Instagram-worthy. That’s how you draw in the next generation and keep tennis evolving.”

Bouchard agreed: “They’re going to play a huge role. People want experiences, not just matches. If you make tennis part of a weekend that feels exciting, where there’s great energy, scenery, and something for everyone, you’re going to attract new fans without even trying that hard.”

Both players view the Cup as a sign of where tennis is heading, competitive at its core, yet designed to bring people closer to the sport. For Stephens and Bouchard, it’s a chance to compete, connect, and leave fans with an experience they won’t forget.