Forget the summer travel season. September, specifically after Labor Day, is one of the best times of the year to find incredible travel deals due to affordability and access. We are currently entering the shoulder season, defined as the period between a destination’s high and low tourist seasons. Children are back in school, and after the last long holiday weekend of the summer, most people are back in the groove of their routine before holiday travel picks up again in November.

We can’t stress this enough: use this time to explore the bucket list destinations. Across the board, flights will be cheaper, and you will save on accommodations during the low season. Here’s where to travel for less than $700 round-trip this September.

Mexico City, Mexico For Less Than $300 Round-Trip

Mexico City is known as “The City of Palaces.” German explorer Alexander von Humboldt gave the city the nickname during the 18th century after becoming impressed with the city’s infrastructure. Architecture tours should be the first thing you do, followed by food tours, shopping at the artisanal market, La Ciudadela, and visiting the iconic Chapultepec Park.

According to Skyscanner, departure cities with flights for less than $300 round-trip include Miami, Oakland, Las Vegas, Sacramento, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and New York City. With so many options, this would be great for a group trip. Those departing from Houston have the most affordable option. Use September 23-30 as your travel dates in Google Flights for a round-trip ticket for less than $300.

Rome, Italy For Less Than $550 Round-Trip

Whether it’s your first time or your tenth time, Rome doesn’t get old. September is an ideal time to take advantage of fewer crowds by exploring some of the world’s most visited sites, including the Colosseum, Palatine Hill, the Roman Forum, and the Spanish Steps.

Then, challenge yourself to explore like a local. Once you check off the popular attractions on your to-do list, explore neighborhoods such as Trastevere, Monti, and San Lorenzo. These neighborhoods offer an authentic Roman experience with local shops, trattorias, and vibrant street life.

New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Atlanta, Miami, Detroit, and Chicago all have options that will get you to Rome for less than $550 round-trip, according to Skyscanner. The cheapest option to Rome hails from Boston. In Google Flights, plug in Sept. 16-23 for a round-trip ticket for less than $480.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil For Less Than $550 Round-Trip

Now and then, a travel deal comes along that feels too good to be true. Thankfully, this deal we found to Rio de Janeiro isn’t one of those times. There’s a reason why Rio attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the world each year. It is home to beautiful beaches, impressive landscapes, delicious food, and exciting restaurants and bars. From exploring history, relaxing, exploring a world wonder, or partying the night away, there is something for everyone in Rio.

This September, round-trip flights to Rio from Chicago, Orlando, Washington, D.C., Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Boston, and Miami can be found for less than $550 on Skyscanner. People leaving Tampa have the cheapest option. Use Sept. 15-22 in Google Flights for a round-trip ticket for less than $400 with COPA. Now, there will be a long layover in Panama City, Panama, so think of it as two cities for the price of one.

Tokyo, Japan For Less Than $600 Round-Trip

Starting in September, the seasons begin to change, bringing the iconic fall foliage that we all love and appreciate. This, combined with fewer crowds, makes it one of the best times to visit Tokyo.

Head to the city’s parks and gardens to take in the start of a changing season. Tokyo is known and appreciated for its modernity, rich culture, and technology. In addition to its natural spaces, the area features historic temples, culinary tours, and tea houses, all of which are included in your itinerary.

Your fingers should be running, not walking, to this flight deal to Tokyo. Round-trip flights to this culturally rich city can be purchased for less than $600 from Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Cleveland, Ohio, Las Vegas, and New York City. We’re not sure how long this deal will last on Skyscanner, so book fast. Aside from Hawaii, Los Angeles travelers (to no surprise) have one of the cheapest options. Use Sept. 16-23 for a round-trip ticket for less than $515 with Google Flights.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam For Less Than $700 Round-Trip

From the people to its natural landscapes, Vietnam is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. Formerly known as Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City has a population of more than 8 million people, making it the largest city in Vietnam. It is the cultural and economic center of the country of Vietnam, so expect your time to be a city escape.

That said, visiting the street markets is a must. They will be found everywhere because they permeate every street and alley. Some of the best markets in Ho Chi Minh City include Ben Thanh Market, its food market, the Ho Thi Ky Flower Market, Ba Chieu Market, and the Binh Tay Market, to name a few. During your stay, don’t rule out a night food tour or a small boat tour around the village to visit floating markets near Ho Chi Minh City.

According to Skyscanner, round-trip flights from Dallas, Seattle, Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York City are available for less than $700. Round-trip flights from San Francisco are almost half the price of those from the above departure cities. Use Sept. 15-22 for a round-trip ticket for less than $600 on Google Flights.

