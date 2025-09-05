A niche theme park in Beijing, China, offers visitors the chance to interact with Labubus and a variety of other copyrighted designer toys and characters.

POPLAND Beijing is the brainchild of the Pop Mart International Group. It is located within Chaoyang Park, which is often called the “Central Park” of Beijing, as it’s a scenic, sprawling outdoor area with much to do.

At POPLAND, visitors can stroll through the Labubu Adventure Forest, an immersive experience that transports you into the magical wooded land of the tiny monsters. You may run into Labubu herself, her boyfriend Tycoco, or other characters from their The Monsters world. Children may particularly love The Village of Warriors playground. In addition to snapping photos with their favorite Labubu characters and walking around, collectors and fans of the toys can score special merch.

According to Klook Travel, POPLAND guests will also be able to see live performances and feast on the cutest character-inspired foods at themed dining establishments. The theme park also features experiential hideaways where you can play games and step into the worlds of other Pop Mart characters such as Molly and Dimoo.

On Pop Street, visitors will be able to shop and view themed displays, character statues, and more.

What Else Is There To Know About POPLAND Beijing?

POPLAND Beijing is also known as “Pop Mart City Park.” It is about a 30-minute drive from Beijing Capital International Airport. Inside Chaoyang Park, POPLAND Beijing is near West Gate 3.

The theme park gives visitors “passports” upon their arrival. The booklet is a fun way to explore, as guests can collect unique stamps from different areas of the park throughout the day.

There are many spots to snap photos of yourself or your Labubu toys against Instagram-worthy, themed backgrounds.

Tickets on Trip.com are priced at $10.92 per adult (currently on sale) and $12.32 per child.

What Are Labubus?

Labubus are the product of Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung. The creator first introduced Labubus to the world through his Nordic fairytale-inspired 2015 picture book series, The Monsters. There are reportedly over 100 different elfish Labubu characters in the series. The Monsters later led to collectible toys, and Lung collaborated with Pop Mart in 2019. Most recently, the toys have experienced a surge in popularity as fashionable bag charms and even coveted six-figure collectibles.