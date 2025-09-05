Zanzibar City, Tanzania, has officially claimed the prestigious 2025 Travel Noire Award for Best International Vacation. The city captivates global travelers with its stunning beaches, rich cultural heritage, and exceptional hospitality. As the jewel of East Africa, Zanzibar City shines with its UNESCO World Heritage Site, Stone Town. Here, narrow alleyways wind through coral stone buildings adorned with intricately carved wooden doors that tell stories of centuries past.

Visitors fall in love with the island’s street food scene, especially the Forodhani Gardens Night Market, where seafood kebabs and Zanzibar pizza tempt hungry explorers. The city’s fusion of Arab, Swahili, Indian, and European influences creates an atmosphere unlike any other destination in the world. At the same time, the warm, azure waters of the Indian Ocean are just minutes from the historic center.

This recognition comes as tourism to the Tanzanian archipelago has experienced steady growth, with travelers seeking authentic cultural experiences alongside relaxation on the beach.

What Zanzibar City Offers

Med J/Unsplash

Stone Town stands as the cultural heartbeat of Zanzibar City, with its maze-like streets housing architectural marvels that showcase the island’s rich trading history. Visitors can explore landmarks such as the House of Wonders, Livingstone House, and Old Fort, while absorbing centuries of cross-cultural exchange. The city’s protected status as a conservation area since 1985 has helped preserve its authentic character and historic value, making it a destination for travelers seeking immersion in living history.

Our team also highlighted Zanzibar’s spectacular coastline as a defining factor in their decision. From dynamic Nungwi in the north with its swimmable waters at all tides to the bohemian kite-surfing haven of Paje on the east coast, Zanzibar provides beach experiences for every type of traveler. The pristine white sands and pale blue waters create picture-perfect settings that have become increasingly sought after by international visitors.

Additionally, Zanzibar’s food scene emerged as another winning element. The island’s status as the “Spice Island” translates into a cuisine that is rich in flavor, combining influences from Africa, the Arab world, and India. Street food markets throughout Stone Town offer affordable yet unforgettable dining experiences, with seafood fresh from the Indian Ocean taking center stage at the waterfront markets.

Accessibility And Accommodation Options

The award also recognizes Zanzibar’s improved accessibility, with direct flights from major East African cities, making the island easier to travel to than ever before. Accommodation options range from luxury beachfront resorts to boutique hotels, allowing travelers to customize their Zanzibar experience. Zanzibar City’s win reflects growing interest in destinations that pair local culture with natural beauty, placing East Africa on the map for travelers seeking more than typical tourist spots.

Be part of the celebration — visit the Travel Noire Awards hub to discover this year’s nominees and winners shaping travel culture.