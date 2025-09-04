Ever since Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic “Alien” gripped audiences with its sci-fi thrills, the heart of which lives the now iconic Xenomorph, the hype has birthed an entire franchise of films and now, a TV series, “Alien: Earth.” It premiered on Aug. 12 to high praise, acting as somewhat of an interquel between “Prometheus” and the original film “Alien.”

While the Sigourney Weaver-led classic is contained neatly to the Nostromo (the spacefaring ship where the Xenomorph hunts and eventually kills the crew – save for Ellen Ripley and Jonesy, the ship’s cat), “Alien: Earth” brings the action exactly where the title suggests: our very own planet. Most people don’t have the funding or equipment to venture into space. However, as Time Out confirms, all of “Alien: Earth” was filmed throughout Thailand, mostly in and around Bangkok, making for an easy visit.

Where Was The Original ‘Alien’ Filmed?

The film that started it all, “Alien,” was filmed throughout England, mostly utilizing massive sound stages at Shepperton Studios in Shepperton, England. In “The Beast Within: The Making of Alien,” Charles de Lauzirika explains that three sets were built. They include the surface of LV-426 (the planetoid that the Nostromo lands on), the abandoned alien ship and several interiors of the Nostromo where the action between the crew and the vicious Xenomorph takes place.

The art director, Roger Christian, had previously worked on the first “Star Wars” film. He employed many of the tricks he learned building those sets to help bring the world of “Alien” to life two years later. He wanted to create a “junkyard aesthetic,” and did so using old aircraft parts and bomber jet scraps.

Bray Studios in Windsor, England is where many of the miniatures used in the film (like wide shots of the ship as it navigated through space) were made. Pinewood Studios in Iver, England, also hosted a few soundstages, per Entertainment Weekly.

Traverse Bangkok, Thailand, As Seen In ‘Alien: Earth’

Key Scenes: “We filmed everything from boat journeys down Bangkok’s canals and the energy of its bustling streets to breathtaking scenes atop the city’s ultra-modern skyscrapers,” Location Manager Tunyod Kulviroj told FX in an interview. “Beyond the urban sprawl, we captured stunning sequences on beaches, over open water and deep within the jungle. This striking contrast of locations helped shape the distinct, otherworldly aesthetic of the future Earth we created for the series.”

Best Time to Visit: Many travelers prefer visiting from November to February, when the heat simmers and the threat of monsoon season ebbs. As Kulviroj shared with FX, there’s really no bad time to explore Bangkok. “Our shoot spanned so many months that we ended up filming through every season in Thailand! Rather than resisting the country’s tropical climate, we embraced it – letting the rains of the wet season enhance the neo-futuristic feel of the cityscapes, while the deep blue skies of the dry season provided a stunning backdrop for the lush jungle landscapes.”

Transportation Options: Visitors can fly directly into Bangkok through most international airlines. From there, ample public transportation is available from the usual taxis and buses to local tuk-tuks.

Bangkok was chosen as one of the “Alien: Earth” filming locations thanks to its “futuristic” look – namely, the Neon Market. This is where the Maginot spacecraft crashes in episode one. The crash site was constructed in an empty shopping mall, so it’s not a spot you can visit. However, the Neon Market has plenty to offer for “Alien” fans who are looking to recapture some of its magic.

“The exterior crash site, set at the Neon Market – a massive parking lot surrounded by towering buildings – required us to manage enormous crowds of background extras, coordinate large-scale explosions and endure extreme heat in fully exposed areas,” the location manager dished to FX. “Meanwhile, the interior crash site, built inside an abandoned five-story shopping mall, presented an entirely different set of challenges. We had to drain a flooded basement, construct a temporary roof and ensure the entire space was safe for our cast and crew.”

Things to Do: While in Bangkok, wander through night markets, drift down the Chao Phraya river, or visit the Grand Palace. Between the river and the palace, there is a nearly two-hour car journey, which can make for an adventerous day trip in the area.

Where to Eat: Sample street food at local vendors all over the city, or head to Red Sky for futuristic fine dining. This restaurant has great views and serves French and European cuisine, which is offered at a high price tag. Alternatively, Chomsindh is a more affordable option, about 20 minutes away.

Where to Stay: Lancaster Bangkok, Emporium Suites by Chatrium or The Sukosol Hotel, Bangkok. Bangkok is a relatively metropolitan city, so these accommodations have great views and high-end amenities. They are also close together, so travelers do not have to worry about commuting far to the central parts of the city.

Samut Prakan Also Shines As A Key ‘Alien: Earth’ Filming Location

(Sippakorn Yamkasikorn/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Some interior scenes were shot here, per FX. For example, the facility at Neverland where the Hybrids came to life, and scenes in episode two where Hermit and the Lost Boys hunt for the loose Xenomorph who’s wreaking havoc through the wreckage.

Best Time to Visit: Since the cool and dry season is best, a trip between November and February is also ideal here. This is when temperatures are the most comfortable, so travelers can enjoy outdoor activities and sightseeing.

Transportation Options: Samut Prakan is about 40km southwest of Bangkok. To get there, visitors can board the BTS Skytrain to Kheha Station. This is where they’ll find taxi and bus connections to finish the journey.

Various indoor scenes were shot on sound stages in Samut Prakan, Thailand. This location is close enough to Bangkok that travelers can easily visit both in one day. Specifically, Studio Park is where various set pieces came to life. Austin, Texas, raised Sydney Chandler, who plays the hybrid synthetic Wendy on “Alien: Earth,” commented on the oppressive heat. “It’s hot,” she told the New York Times. “I’m used to Texas, but this heat comes from below and above. It’s amazing.”

Unfortunately, Studio Park in Samut Prakan is not open for tours. This means sci-fi fans will not have a chance to see the crashed Maginot up close and personal. That said, for those who still want to explore the area, Samut Prakan welcomes many English-speaking visitors, both expatriates and guests. English is commonly spoken in the area, making a stop at this “Alien: Earth” filming location a bit easier on guests who find their Thai skills rusty.

Things to Do: Visit the Bang Pu Recreation Center, The Ancient City or the Samut Prakan Market. These attractions are all within around a 20-minute driving distance of each other, which makes for a perfect tourist experience.

Where to Eat: Rabiang Talay Restaurant, Sailom Bangpu or Moken are great options. For travelers looking for delish seafood with a view, any of these restaurants are ideal. They each have a mid-range price point too, so they work for a variety of budgets.

Where to Stay: The Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa, Khum Bang Kaew Resort or the Thongtara House Boutique Hotel. Of all options, the first listed offers the most high-end experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I have to watch “Alien: Romulus” before “Alien: Earth”?

No, you don’t have to watch “Alien: Romulus” before “Alien: Earth.” The former is an interquel between “Alien” and its sequel, “Aliens,” which means “Earth” takes place before “Romulus.”

Is “Alien: Earth” a prequel to “Prometheus”?

“Alien: Earth” takes place after “Prometheus” on the franchise’s timeline, meaning it is a sequel, not a prequel. Specifically, “Alien: Earth” takes place between “Prometheus” and “Alien.”

Is the Xenomorph in “Alien: Earth”?

Yes, the Xenomorph shows herself as early as the first episode of “Alien: Earth,” and appears again in episode two. It is likely she will continue her reign of terror in the remaining episodes.