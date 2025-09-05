Prequel series “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” dropped on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 27, expanding the hit military thriller universe. The series follows Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) as he goes from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative. Fans have also been excited to see the return of Chris Pratt as James Reece. Guided by creator Jack Carr and showrunner David DiGilio, this season dives deeper into themes of loyalty and betrayal, all while raising the stakes with high-stakes espionage and personal conflict. The production team used real veterans to ensure the tactical accuracy of the action sequences, giving the show a raw, authentic and intense feel that’s been praised for its cinematic scope.

Beyond the story and cast, what grabs attention is the series’ globe-spanning backdrop. From crowded markets to European alleyways and sleek American facilities, everything about this new arrival feels intentional. This has left many fans wondering where “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” was filmed.

Sunny Los Angeles Is No Stranger To Appearing On The Small Screen

(Justin Lubin/Prime Video)

Key Scenes: As Sportskeeda reports, many parts of “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” season one were filmed in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, California. The local landscapes and studio facility options created an authentic and intense feel.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit these areas is in spring or fall, between March and May or September and November. These months offer more comfortable weather conditions and fewer crowds.

Transportation Options: Los Angeles and Santa Clarita are about 40 minutes away by car. Travelers can use the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line for a more direct rail option, but alternatively, they can use Santa Clarita local buses to get around. There are also traditional taxis, ride-sharing services and shuttles from the airport.

These two destinations were way closer to home, so they served as great backdrops for production. For scenes requiring institutional interiors, training grounds and industrial grounds, which were the logistical backbone of the series, these locations came in handy. Things like military installations, car chase alleyways and strategic command rooms were all depicted here. And as SoapCentral reports, these places made a great production base. Although these scenes may not be as exciting due to their relatively controlled environment, which anchors the story’s backbone, they connect Ben’s international operations with his American military past.

Things to Do: In LA there are some classic tourist attractions like the Hollywood Walk of Fame or Venice Beach. But in Santa Clarita travelers can check out the Six Flags Magic Mountain or Placerita Canyon Nature Center.

Where to Eat: The eateries in Los Angeles will generally be pricier, so that is something to consider. But Girl & the Goat Los Angeles and Holbox are relatively affordable and well-loved options. In Santa Clarita, there are Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar and Stonefire Grill, which offer reasonable prices and casual ambiance.

Where to Stay: For a comfortable place to stay, the One Lux Stay HWH Downtown Los Angeles and Super 8 by Wyndham Hollywood/LA Area fit different budgets. Then the Hampton Inn Los Angeles/Santa Clarita and Hotel Lexen Santa Clarita Valencia Near Six Flags are relatively affordable options.

Can You Spot Zadar, Croatia, In ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’?

Key Scenes: Zadar was a stand-in for Mosul, Iraq, as Sportskeeda reports. Many important backdrops were captured here, so as viewers observe marketplaces and urban neighborhoods, they can credit Croatia.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Zadar is May, June or September. These months have more pleasant weather, fewer crowds and lower prices.

Transportation Options: There are a few ways to get around Zadar. The local public bus system is most popular, but there are also inter-city buses to other Croatian cities. Alternatively, there are taxis and ride-sharing platforms available for booking.

Zadar’s Voštarnica Market is one of the places that was transformed for filming. This site and the village of Biljane Donje were incorporated for some of the war-like scenes. As SoapCentral reports, the jagged and authentic backdrops of Croatia helped to set up a rustic narrative landscape. This destination became an incredibly important filming location since it was a big part of creating the conflict zone setting. Although Croatia came off as a high-stakes and intense setting in the series, for travelers it can be a culturally and aesthetically rich backdrop.

Things to Do: To explore the nature of Zadar and nearby areas the Paklenica National Park and Krka National Park are good places to visit. These attractions are about an hour away from each other, so visiting both in one trip is possible.

Where to Eat: For delectable eats around Zadar, travelers can check out Pet Bunara or Proto. Both of these options offer seafood and Mediterranean cuisine, so visitors are in for a fresh and flavorful dining experience.

Where to Stay: Travelers can enjoy a relatively affordable stay at Hotel Donat or Guest House Renata, Zadar. These accommodations both have great views, good reviews and ideal locations. They are around 15 minutes away from each other.

Budapest, Hungary, Also Helped Bring The Prequel Series To Life

(Justin Lubin/Prime Video)

Key Scenes: As SoapCentral reports, Budapest played a significant role in delivering a charming and yet edgy ambiance for “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.” The capital of Hungary contributes some striking scenery, which adds to the covert vibe of this action thriller.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Budapest is typically considered to be in spring and fall. To experience the ideal travel period it is best to visit in either May, June, September or early October. This is when visitors can enjoy the milder weather and fewer crowds.

Transportation Options: Travelers trying to get around Budapest have several different options. Some of the most popular ways to explore include metro, trams and buses, which are all convenient and affordable. Otherwise, try out bike share like MOL Bubi, e-scooters, taxis or ride-sharing services.

Budapest lent its architectural depth and moody urban ambiance to the series’ espionage-heavy scenes, per Sportskeeda. Some grand squares, cafe interiors and gothic-lined alleys set the stage for many different scenes. Many covert conversations occurred in this popular city, which added to the mounting narrative intrigue. Overall, the city’s blend of neo-gothic spires and atmospheric riversides added some stylistic richness. Every shot here felt steeped in tension, which made Ben’s transition into CIA black ops all the more grounded in a lived reality.

Things to Do: There is plenty to do while visiting Budapest, but checking out the unique culture and history is recommended. Two iconic attractions to check out include the St. Stephen’s Basilica and Buda Castle, which are under a 10-minute drive from each other.

Where to Eat For an authentic bite of Hungarian cuisine, travelers can check out the Hungarikum Bisztró. Alternatively, Mazel Tov is a local Israeli restaurant which is highly rated.

Where to Stay: There are many different districts within Budapest which may be the right fit for travelers. For example, for more of a nightlife vibe parts of District VII are best while District V (aka Belváros-Lipótváros) is considered the best overall. In District V, the Opera 16 Guestrooms is an affordable option. Alternatively, the Urban Stable Luxury Apartments offer a higher-end experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is “The Terminal List” a true story?

No, this series is fictional and not based on real people but portrays realistic military and espionage elements.

Is Chris Pratt in “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf”?

Yes, he reprises his role as James Reece, but despite his star power, he supports the central role of Ben Edwards.