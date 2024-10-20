Blue Cave, directed by Altan Dönmez is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video; it features a popular Croatian filming location that also inspired the title. The film takes viewers on a breathtaking journey about the infinite nature of a man and woman’s love for one another. Cem, a Navy officer who is assigned dangerous, life-threatening missions is played by Kerem Bürsin; the actor also wrote the screenplay and produced the film. Devrim Özkan plays Alara, his wife, who wants to start a family but fears losing Cem to a naval mission.

As she battles health struggles, Cem embarks on a journey towards the Blue Cave, a place that Alara dreamed of visiting. In his journey to the cave, he is reminded that love is eternal. Turkey and Croatia are among the top-rated travel destinations. For both to be featured in Blue Cave, viewers are in for a treat. Not only does the romantic drama offer entertainment in the form of its storyline, but inspiration to one day visit the famous filming locations.

Cem and Alara First Meet in Passing in Kas, Turkey

Diana Onfilm

Key Scenes: Cem and Alara’s first meeting takes place in this beautiful town.

Best Time to Visit: For milder temperatures and smaller crowds, it’s suggested that toursits visit between May and June or September and October. The water is said to be warmest in September.

Transportation Options: After landing at the Dalaman Airport, you’ll travel around 28 miles to Kas. From Kas to Meis Kastellorizo Island, a frequented local attraction, it’s a 30-minute ferry ride.

Kas, Turkey serves as the setting of where Cem and Alara fall in love. After meeting in passing, they exchange contact information, for Alara almost begrudgingly though jokingly. Time spent proves to them that their love is special and one worth fighting for. A desire for family leads them to reevaluate their lives, with Cem’s intensive naval commitment and Alara’s fear of losing him to his dangerous work. In this city that is their home, we see old stone roads, open courtyards and classic homes where they spend time and dine with Alara’s family. A beautiful destination in its own right, Kas, Turkey sets the stage for Cem’s journey to the Blue Cave.

Things to Do: You can take a day trip from Kas to Meis Kastellorizo Island where you can visit a Museum Mosque and a Mosque of Archaeology amongst other attractions.

Where to Eat: Alexandra’s Restaurant serves seafood and Mediterranean dishes. Their menu is vegetarian friendly and includes vegan options.

Where to Stay: The Megisti Hotel is located on the eastside of the harbor, providing a front row seat to the island’s natural surroundings. The cape and the harbor are breathtaking for visitors who also enjoy Greek hospitality.

Cem Relives Memories With Alara in the Blue Cave

Anastasia Saiko

Key Scenes: Cem’s final destination, where he comes to some emotional revelations about Alara and love.

Best Time to Visit: Summer months are the most favorable time to plan a visit to Vis, Croatia.

Transportation Options: To get to Vis’ Blue Cave, you can take the Jadrolinija line 602 car ferry from Split or Hvar. It departs three times a day in the summer and the trip take about two-and-a-half hours. A one-way ticket for a four-passenger car during peak season costs approximately $82.

Also shot in Vis, Croatia, Blue Cave takes viewers on a journey through the relationship of Cem and Alara. Cem takes a trip the stunning location after Alara loses her battle to cancer with hopes of feeling close to her again. It turns out Dönmez’s work isn’t the only movie to utilize this natural wonder. It’s also been featured in The Odyssey, Mamma Mia and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

Things to Do: The Blue Cave & 5 Island Tour takes a small speedboat from Hvar to the island. This particular trip highlights the intimacy of the experience as it provides the experience to small groups instead of large groups of tourists.

Where to Eat: Characterized by open courtyard dining, Konoba Roki provides visitors with a traditional experience right out of a Mediterranean film.

Where to Stay: Apartments & Rooms As is centrally located with hidden beaches surrounding the property.