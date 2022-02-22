Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images
10 Reasons To Visit Croatia
In recent years many expats and world travelers have been discovering the hidden gem that is Croatia. With its diverse culture, its cuisine influenced from countries in the Mediterranean, and some of the most beautiful beaches in all of Europe, Croatia has every aspect of vacation covered for any kind of traveler. Here are 10 reasons to visit Croatia.
1. The Beaches
There are plenty of beaches to choose from in Croatia, from white pebble sands to crystal waters along all of its coast. Beaches such as Zlatni Rat, Banje Beach, and Lubenice are the most popular among travelers.
2. Croatian Cuisine
The food in Croatia is very diverse. Influenced by Greek and Roman cuisines as well as the Mediterranean. You’ll be sure to enjoy their fresh seafood and savory meat dishes.
3. The City of Makarska
Makarska is a port town on Croatia’s Dalmatian coast. Known for its beaches, seafront promenade, and nightlife. The city also has a rich cultural heritage, Baroque architecture, and scenic views of the mountains.
4. The Ston City Wall
The Wall of Ston is the second largest wall in the world. The wall was known to protect the city from Ottomans for the last 500 years. Now it’s a tourist destination, open for tourists to walk along the top of the wall.
5. The WIne
Croatia has been producing wine for more than 2,400 years. Its coastal wine regions and islands have harbored vineyards since the Illyrians first planted vines there during the Bronze Age, and a long, rich viticultural history led to the birth of hundreds of native varieties.
6. One Of The Safest Countries In The World
Croatia is the 19th-safest country in the world! That means that Croatia is statistically safer than both the UK and the US. The only safety issues you’re likely to encounter will involve pickpockets and scammers.
7. The City Of Dubrovnik
Dubrovnik is an old city on the Adriatic Sea coast in the extreme south of Croatia. It is one of the most prominent tourist resorts and the sea port of the Mediterranean.
8. Dioceltian’s Palace In Split
Diocletian‘s Palace is an ancient palace built for the Roman emperor Diocletian at the turn of the fourth century AD, which today forms about half the old town of Split, Croatia. It is also considered one of the most preserved Roman monuments in the world.
9. Nightlife
The vibrant cities of Zagreb, Split and Dubrovnik come alive with a new buzz and energy once the sun goes down. While the country’s best-kept secret, Makarska Riviera boasts of the best Croatia nightlife with parties that never end and fun that never stops.
10. Hvar Island
Hvar Island is the most famous of all the Croatian islands. It is also a vacation destination for a number of celebrities such as Jay-Z, Beyonce, and George Clooney to name a few.