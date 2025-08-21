Delta Air Lines and United Airlines face federal class-action lawsuits for allegedly charging air travelers more to sit in window seats that don’t even have windows.

Greenbaum Olbrantz LLP, a law firm, filed the class-action lawsuits on August 19. United faces its complaint in San Francisco federal court, while Delta faces its own in Brooklyn federal court in New York. The claim against the carriers is that consumers wouldn’t have paid extra for their specific seats if they had known they’d be in windowless window seats.

The complaints allege that Delta and United, respectively, have “likely sold over a million” windowless window seats. The carriers’ planes accused of having the faux window seats are specific Boeing 737, Boeing 757, and Airbus A321 models. The filings claim that Alaska Airlines and American Airlines inform consumers if a window seat is actually windowless, with no view, unlike United and Delta.

The United filing says, “When consumers choose to book an airplane seat adjacent to the wall, they expect it to have a window.” The Delta complaint includes similar wording.

What Else Is There To Know About The Class-Action Windowless Window Seat Lawsuits Against United And Delta?

“A large proportion of airline travelers prefer window seats, and are willing to pay extra money to obtain them. For many, it is a special experience to see the world from 30,000 feet, or to watch a descent into LaGuardia,” say the lawsuits.

“Windows can captivate or distract an antsy child. Many people have a fear of flying, or get claustrophobic or motion sick on planes, and windows give them a greater level of comfort in an otherwise stressful environment,” the filings continue. “Others just want a burst of sunlight to brighten their days.”

As of this reporting, Greenbaum Olbrantz still has a form publicly available where those who feel like they’ve experienced windowless window seats can inquire.