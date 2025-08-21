New York City commuters may soon dig deeper into their pockets as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) plans to implement widespread fare increases starting January 2026. According to Fox 5 New York, the standard subway and bus fare will jump to $3 per ride. This represents a 10-cent increase from the current rate of $2.90.

The latest round of hikes comes as the MTA finalizes its transition to the OMNY tap-and-go payment system, which will completely replace MetroCards by next year. Furthermore, the timing coincides with changes across the entire transit network, including higher prices for commuter rails and tolls on major crossings.

MTA officials have defended these “these small incremental increases” as necessary budget-balancing measures, despite fierce opposition from riders and local politicians, who, as ABC 7 Eyewitness News reports, argue that the increases will further burden working-class New Yorkers already struggling with the city’s high cost of living. The MTA held three public hearings this week, allowing commuters to voice their concerns before the board votes on the proposal later this year.

What NYC Commuters Will Pay

The proposed fare changes extend beyond the basic subway and bus ticket price. Single-ride tickets purchased at subway vending machines will increase from $3.25 to $3.50, while express bus fares will rise from $7 to $7.25. For frequent riders, the weekly fare cap will become permanent but will increase from $34 to $36, meaning passengers won’t pay more than $36 in a seven-day period regardless of how many trips they take.

Suburban commuters face the steepest increases, with LIRR and Metro-North fares rising between 4.4% and 8%. Monthly tickets from Hicksville will cost approximately $300, with one-way fares exceeding $15. White Plains commuters will see monthly passes top $270 and one-way fares approaching $14. Additionally, passengers purchasing tickets while on trains will pay a $2 surcharge.