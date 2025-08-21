Parkgoers at Six Flags America in Bowie, Maryland, endured a frightening ordeal this past weekend. The park’s popular SteamWhirler ride malfunctioned, leaving 32 people suspended in mid-air for more than an hour. The incident occurred around 3:25 p.m. on Saturday. The attraction, promoted by the park as a “moderate thrill” experience with four rotating arms, abruptly stopped mid-cycle, according to Fox News.

One rider dialed 911, and Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services (PGFD) arrived shortly after. Crews assessed the situation, but Six Flags staff handled the unloading of passengers. A Six Flags spokesperson told Fox News Digital that ride sensors sometimes trigger automatic shutdowns as a precaution. They compared it to a “check engine” light in a car.

They stressed that the system is designed to protect riders. “Our team is trained for these types of situations,” the spokesperson said. In a later statement to People, park officials confirmed that the ride “did not complete its typical cycle and paused before returning to the ground.” Six Flags emphasized that all 32 passengers were safely evacuated without injuries.

SteamWhirler Breakdown Comes During Six Flags’ Final Season

The malfunction comes at a pivotal time for Six Flags America. The Maryland theme park is preparing to close permanently on November 2, 2025, after 51 years of operation. Richard Zimmerman, president and CEO of Six Flags, explained that the location “is not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan.”

Saturday’s breakdown also highlights amusement park accidents nationwide. The New York Post reported that recent mishaps include riders stuck upside down for 10 minutes on North America’s tallest tilt coaster; repeated breakdowns on Cedar Point’s “Siren’s Curse,” which forced evacuations from 160 feet in the air; and a separate ride that snapped in half, injuring more than 20 people.

For now, Six Flags has confirmed that the ride will remain closed while experts conduct a comprehensive review to determine the cause of the stoppage.