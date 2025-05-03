After more than 25 years, Six Flags America in Bowie, Maryland, will close following this year’s operating season.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced the news in a press release published on May 1. The property shutdown — officially happening in November 2025 — will include the onsite water park, Hurricane Harbor.

The press release noted that “all eligible associates” working at the Bowie-based amusement park will receive “severance and other benefits.” The parent company disclosed that the property has 70 full-time employees.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation said the property “will be marketed for redevelopment as part of Six Flags’ ongoing portfolio optimization program.” CBRE, a commercial real estate company, will market the Six Flags America property for sale.

“As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” explained Six Flags President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman. “After reviewing a number of options, we believe that marketing the property for redevelopment will generate the highest value and return on investment. We anticipate strong interest in the property and will continue to strategically pursue portfolio optimization opportunities as we work to unlock the full value of our portfolio.”

What Else Is There To Know About Six Flags America Closing In Bowie, Maryland?

Sunday, November 2, 2025, is the property’s last open day. The parent company will honor 2025 season passes until the final operating day of Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor.

“This was a difficult decision, and we recognize the impact it will have on our Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor park associates and guests,” added Zimmerman. “We are grateful to our park associates who work hard to create lifelong memories for our guests. And Six Flags is committed to supporting all impacted associates through the closure process at the end of this year.”

Six Flags America is located in Prince George’s County. County Councilmember Wala Blegay, who meets with Six Flags reps twice a year, told Fox 5 that news of the park’s closure comes as a surprise.

“We did not know anything about this. There was no discussion,” Blegay told the local news source. “It’s frustrating to say that when Six Flags called, this was a final decision.”