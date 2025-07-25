The “Zombies” franchise has become a cornerstone of Disney Channel’s modern era, blending supernatural fantasy, teen romance and catchy musical numbers into a pop culture phenomenon. The franchise began in 2018, introducing viewers to a world where humans, werewolves, aliens and zombies coexist. They gradually learn to overcome prejudice through music and teamwork. And with each new chapter, the stakes and mythological creatures have grown. For example, in “Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires,” which was released on Disney+ July 10, 2025, Zed (Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly) head to Mountain College. This is where they encounter mysterious vampires and a new breed of half-vampire, half-human hybrids known as Daywalkers.

Unlike the previous movies, the “Zombies 4” filming location differs. And this location change isn’t just aesthetic; it adds depth and visual grandeur to the film. The natural and dramatic landscapes featured in these movies enhance the supernatural themes. The newest movie has gothic-style schools, rugged coastlines and an overall dark and adventurous tone. “Zombies” has grown from a high school dance flick to a more cinematic exploration of identity and belonging. So for fans wondering, here’s the answer to the big question, where was “Zombies 4” filmed?

Was ‘Zombies’ Filmed In Canada?

The production setting of Toronto, Ontario, has been a consistent part of the visual identity of the franchise. The first three movies were primarily filmed in and around the Toronto area, taking advantage of Canada’s well-established film infrastructure, favorable tax incentives and versatile on-site locations. So the fictional suburban town of Seabrooke, where zombies, werewolves and aliens live, was actually captured in areas of Canada.

As CBC reports, a north Hamilton neighborhood underwent a wild transformation for the first film. Some vibrant paint jobs were done on homes located on Keith Street. These changes in aesthetic also included string lights, brass instruments strung around and even bicycles strapped to fences.

Explore New Zealand, As Seen In ‘Zombies 4’

The fourth “Zombies” film was not mainly filmed in Canada, despite the production’s history in the country. Only minor scenes were filmed in Toronto, and instead, the majority of production took place in New Zealand. The franchise’s thematic evolution informed this filming location change since the narrative now involves gothic and forested vampire camps, ancient magic and sweeping fantasy style environments.

The Ōtāhuhu suburb, Piha Beach, Te Henga and more are places where “Zombies 4” was filmed, as SuperHeroHype reports. So, while Canada laid the foundation for the franchise, New Zealand has become a launchpad for new narratives and creative heights.

New Zealand

Key Scenes: Scenes of the school, Mountain College, around which much of the narrative centered, were captured in New Zealand. There was also some additional filming done at Piha Beach and surrounding areas, according to SuperHeroHype.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit the Ōtāhuhu suburb of New Zealand is during the summer. This season, with sunny and warm days, is most enjoyable between December and February.

Transportation Options: The Ōtāhuhu suburb is well serviced by public transport options. Some of the best ways to get around include those operated by Auckland Transport (AT). Bus and train services are most popular, but taxis and ride-share services may be the most convenient ways to get around.

The diverse geography of this country helps to bring the supernatural story of “Zombies 4” to life in a way that no studio backlot could. The landscapes and architecture of New Zealand not only serve as backdrops, but they are woven into the narrative. On-site filming locations helped to boldly establish locations like Mountain College and the mystical world of vampires and Daywalkers. One of the standout locations includes King’s College in Ōtāhuhu, which stood in as Mountain College. Its real-life grandeur helped depict the mysterious and elite energy associated with the fictional school.

Other locations like Piha Beach and the iconic Lion Rock were key film locations for outdoor scenes. The Te Henga (Bethells Beach), which is known for its wild dunes and sweeping vistas, was transformed into the mysterious wilderness surrounding the vampire camp. Then some filming was done at the Sir Paul Reeves Building at Auckland University of Technology for indoor scenes.

Things to Do: There is plenty to do in Auckland, which is near Ōtāhuhu and other “Zombies 4” filming locations. For instance, the Sky Tower is a popular tourist attraction, while the Auckland Art Gallery is a great place to learn about local culture.

Where to Eat: Amano, a higher priced European restaurant, and the casual dining spot Federal Delicatessen are great eatery options in Auckland.

Where to Stay: The Hilton Auckland is a high-end accommodation near central Auckland. Alternatively, travelers can stay at the DoubleTree by Hilton Auckland Karaka, which is less central but more affordably priced.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did “Zombies 4” finish filming?

According to Fandom, filming for “Zombies 4” began in March 2024 and ended in May 2024.

Who is playing Vera in “Zombies 4”?

The character Vera is a new addition to the franchise. She is a vampire played by Swayam Ranjeet Bhatia (otherwise known as Sway Bhatia), per Fandom.

Is Eliza going to be in “Zombies 4”?

Yes, Eliza, Zed’s tech-savvy best friend, who is played by Kylee Russell, reprises her role in “Zombies 4,” as Fandom reports.