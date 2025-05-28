Why Choose a Disney Cruise? When it’s time for a family getaway there’s nothing quite like Disney––especially at sea. If you’re new to the magic of the high seas, the most important thing to remember is this: Disney magic is for all ages.

How to Select the Cruise for You.

So, you want to set sail with Disney? You might be wondering which cruise is right for you and your family. Start with a visit to the Disney Cruise site and explore the fleet. Each ship has its own unique offerings and they’re all magical in different ways. For instance, Disney Wish transports you to the Frozen kingdom of Arendelle for a musical dining experience you can only experience on a Disney Cruise. You can also make a splash on a one-of-a-kind, at-sea water ride and sip out-of-this-world cocktails at the Star Wars-themed lounge, Hyperspace. Disney Dream, features restaurants inspired by Disney Princess films, the legendary gardens of Versailles, and Ratatouille’s Paris. Disney Treasure embodies the spirit of adventure found in Disney park attractions. There are six fun, luxurious ships to choose from (and more on the way!).

Perhaps it’s the destination that will be your deciding factor. When you think of cruising, your go-to might be the turquoise waters of the Caribbean, which are dreamy for sure. If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing the northern lights, the fjords of Finland, or the ancient cities of the Mediterranean, there’s a Disney Cruise for that, too. Looking for a destination that you won’t find on any other cruise? The Bahamian sailings stop at Disney’s private islands, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

If for some reason, sumptuous ships and private islands aren’t quite enough to help you decide, use the Find a Cruise function to sort sailings by dates, departing ports, number of nights, themes, and more.

Your Cruise Countdown.

Okay, you’ve booked the perfect Disney Cruise ship to your dream destination at just the right time. All that’s left is for you and your crew to get ready to come aboard. Disney makes that process easy and fun.

First, download the invaluable Disney Cruise Line Navigator App via the App Store or Google Play. You know how sloooow the days go when you’re counting down to vacation? The Navigator App lets you channel that energy into planning all the fun things you’ll do on your magical vacation at sea. Once your onboard activities booking window opens––you’ll get the exact time frame when your reservation is completed––the app can guide you through onboard activities as well as Port Adventures. You’ll even be able to book special add-on treats like adults-only dining and spa appointments (no worries, the kids will be having their own supervised activities while the grownups are relaxing). You can also use the Navigator App to check in for your sailing. Then, once you’re onboard, the Nav App really comes to life. See all the daily activities––from trivia and karaoke to character meet-and-greets––and get easy access to logistics like your dinner rotation, deck plan, and more.

Can you have too much magic? Of course not, this is Disney. Did you know you can schedule a call from Disney Characters to your little ones––and grown-ups too!––during your cruise countdown? It’s easy to choose your favorite character, customize personal details, and schedule a sprinkle of pixie dust on an otherwise ordinary pre-vacation day. Speaking of extra magic, if you or a family member will be celebrating something special during your cruise, you can also schedule surprise gifts to be delivered to them onboard.

As you get closer to your departure date, visit the helpful travel documents page to ensure you and your family have the correct documentation for your destination. Disney Cruises also provide a great guide to packing––from advice on clothing for the weather at your destination to reminders about medications and other important must-haves.

Finally, it’s embarkation day. Keep your finger on the Navigator App. It will be a handy source of helpful information like connecting to wifi, where to grab lunch, and everything you need to know about your stateroom.

Float On.

You’ve dreamed and planned and packed. You’re fully versed on all the magic that awaits, and you’re onboard. Everyone has settled into their staterooms. Reservations and excursions booked. Now, take a moment to breathe the sea air; feel the tension leave your body and go on a stroll through the ship that will be your home for the magical days ahead. Studying the features of your ship on the Disney Cruise Line website is one thing, but seeing it all in person is, well, magical. There’s the theatre where the whole family will catch Broadway-quality shows! There’s a coffee shop where you’ll have an afternoon pick-me-up. Is that a full-on rollercoaster––well, water coaster? Yes, yes it is. The spa is that way. Noted. Yup, that’s a bakery imagineered to look like it belongs in the world of a beloved Disney character. And, yes, you can have a treat before dinner. You’re on a Disney Cruise. Making you smile is the only rule.

Thinking about booking a vacation at sea? Click here for everything you need to know about setting sail with Disney Cruise Line.