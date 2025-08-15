“Weapons” premiered on Aug. 8, and has quickly emerged as one of the year’s most-talked-about horror films. Directed by Zach Cregger, best known for his hit “Barbarian” (2022), the film unfolds a chilling and mysterious tale: seventeen children vanish simultaneously from a small-town elementary school. Anchored by a stellar ensemble – including Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan – the performances bring real emotional weight to the creeping paranoia at the film’s core. However, what truly elevates “Weapons” is its strong sense of place.

The fictional town of Maybrook, Pennsylvania is way more than just a backdrop – it’s an extension of the story itself. This town, which is seemingly quiet, ordinary and unsettling, is critical to the overall tone. For viewers wondering where “Weapons” was filmed, here’s all we know, along with tips for planning your trip to sites where production took place across Georgia.

Where Was ‘Weapons’ Filmed?

Despite being set in Pennsylvania, “Weapons” was filmed entirely in Georgia. The majority of production is centered around the Atlanta metro area. According to 4Filming, the main filming began in May 2024 but ended in July. Production took advantage of Georgia’s versatile landscapes and generous tax incentives during their time in the South.

The state’s ability to mimic the quiet charm and creeping dread of a northeastern town made it the perfect stand-in for Maybrook. And with everything filmmakers might need, including dense woods and suburban streets, this location was ideal. It helped build a world that was both familiar and foreboding. With Georgia’s growing popularity as a filming production hotspot, the state again proves that it has a lot of value in creating immersive cinematic environments.

Plan The Ultimate Trip To Atlanta, Georgia

(Nelson Ji/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: According to Time Out, several locations throughout the state of Georgia contributed to the film. Covington and Tucker were specifically utilized for gas station and school scenes. This gas station scene with Benedict Wong is one of the most shocking moments in “Weapons.”

Best Time to Visit: The ideal time to visit Atlanta is between March and April or September and October. This is when temperatures are milder, and it is still sunny without the overwhelming heat of summer.

Transportation Options: Atlanta has some public transportation options, including MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority). There are also taxis and ride-share services. However, it is important to note that Atlanta is not considered very walkable. Aside from the most central areas, travelers may need to rent a vehicle or pay for rides.

One of the most haunting locations in “Weapons” is Maybrook’s elementary school. This structure was not built for the film, but actually exists in real life as Brockett Elementary in Tucker, Georgia. Naturally, an elementary school may not be the scariest thing to people. But, in this case, it is depicted as pretty spooky. After the mass disappearance, the school became disturbing and was covered in commemorative decoration. This made it a strikingly ordinary reminder of the sinister plot lurking right under the noses of the townspeople.

In Covington, a pivotal scene was captured at a BP gas station. Both the gas station and convenience store there were featured. These two locations weaved together some of the most central plot points of the horror film. And although travelers can’t necessarily tour these locations, Atlanta is a bustling and beautiful place to visit, especially for movie lovers.

Things to Do: Covington and Tucker, Georgia are relatively quaint and charming areas in the Atlanta metro area. So, there is not as much excitement there compared to Atlanta. In Covington, Academy Springs Park and the Vampire Stalkers Mystic Falls Tours/Storefront (for The Vampire Diaries fans) are some popular attractions. Alternatively, in Tucker, there is the Stone Mountain Park and Henderson Park to check out.

Where to Eat: Mystic Grill and The Social Goat Tavern are two casual eateries with an affordable menu in Covington. For visitors of Tucker, Fork in the Road or The Local No. 7 are two good options that are family friendly and serve southern comfort food.

Where to Stay: There are many cozy accommodations in both Covington and Tucker, so visitors simply need to choose based on their budget and style. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Covington by IHG and Hampton Inn Covington are two well rated and affordable accommodations. In Tucker, there is the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Atlanta – Tucker Northlake by IHG and budget stay option ​​Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Tucker/Northlake.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is “Weapons” based on a true story?

Although some parts of the movie came from real-world experience, like the drastic results of grief and alcoholism, it is not entirely a true story, per ScreenRant.

What happens at the end of “Weapons”?

At the end of “Weapons,” it is revealed that Alex’s aunt, Gladys, is a witch who has been controlling the missing children. So Alex turns the spell against her, which leads to the children tearing her apart as “weapons,” per Variety.