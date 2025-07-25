“The Summer I Turned Pretty” season three premiered Wednesday, July 16, 2025, with the first two episodes dropping on Prime Video at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through Sept. 17. From the sun-soaked piers of Wrightsville Beach to the pastel storefronts of Carolina Beach Boardwalk, and even a surprise trip overseas, this guide breaks down where the show was filmed, when to visit, how to get there and what else to explore nearby, whether you’re planning your next summer getaway or just want to relive your favorite moments in real life.

Where Did They Film The Boardwalk Scene In ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’?

(Curtis Adams/Pexels)

The boardwalk scene in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” (season two, episode four) features Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah enjoying a fun, nostalgic night of arcade games and go-kart racing, offering a lighthearted break from the season’s emotional tension. According to People, it was filmed across two locations in North Carolina: Carolina Beach Boardwalk was used for the exterior scenes, showcasing the oceanfront, carnival games and bright neon lights that create a classic summer vibe.

Meanwhile, the indoor arcade and go-kart scenes were shot at Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park in Wilmington, a large amusement center with arcades, laser tag and water rides. Together, these spots brought the show’s signature summer atmosphere to life.

Where Are They Filming Season Three?

Once again, production is centered in Wilmington, the “Hollywood East” that’s been home to seasons one and two. This includes Beach settings like Carolina Beach, Kure Beach and Wrightsville Beach, alongside downtown Wilmington locales like the Cotton Exchange, Beer Barrio and Arrive Hotel, per the Outlook Traveller.

In a surprising shift, some season three scenes were shot in Paris, marking Belly’s European journey (modeled after the book’s Spain storyline). According to Teen Vogue, Lola Tung was seen filming on location in Paris alongside co-star Gavin Casalegno, hinting at a significant storyline abroad. While neither Lola nor Gavin has provided public quotes about filming in France, Vanity Fair interviews suggest that Belly’s study abroad segment is emotionally significant – it’s part of the story’s broader themes of healing, love and personal evolution.

Explore Wilmington, North Carolina Like ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Cast

(Photo by Chansak Joe/iStock via Getty Images)

Key Scenes: Several of the show’s most memorable moments were filmed here, including the “Entering Cousins Beach” sign, Belly and Conrad’s kiss on the pier and the playful boardwalk arcade night with Jeremiah.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit is late spring through early fall (May to September), when the weather is warm, beach towns are lively and many local events and attractions are in full swing.

Transportation Options: Fly into Wilmington International Airport (ILM), just 15-30 minutes from most filming locations. Renting a car is highly recommended for easy access to beaches, downtown Wilmington and nearby spots like Fort Fisher and Southport.

For lead actress Lola Tung (who portrays Belly) the process of filming in Wilmington helped the cast forge deep bonds. As Glamour reports, “We got used to being in Wilmington, we got used to being together and were able to form this bond that was similar to the bond with your childhood friends and that we needed to have for the show.”

Lindsay Fort, the show’s location manager, added perspective on the logistical challenges that came with filming popular scenes – especially at the boardwalk. “It was so crazy… We did have to implement having set security on season two because everybody is super excited to be a part of it. We didn’t want it leaked either because it’s such an iconic scene that we were excited for everybody to see

The area’s beaches offer gorgeous white sand, Atlantic waves and coastal charm reminiscent of Cape Cod. Planning a visit is ideal for fans looking to relive the show’s coastal charm and create their own summer memories. Wrightsville’s pier and Carolina Beach Boardwalk offer ideal scenic backdrops.

Things to Do: In addition to visiting the show’s filming locations, spend time exploring the Wilmington Riverwalk, a scenic boardwalk along the Cape Fear River lined with shops, galleries and cafes. You can also take a day trip to Fort Fisher State Recreation Area for beach walks.

Where to Eat: For casual bites, head to The Fat Pelican near Carolina Beach, a local favorite and cast hangout known for its massive walk-in cooler and beachy vibe. Downtown Wilmington offers trendier options like Seabird, a seafood-forward spot with coastal elegance, or Beer Barrio for tacos and local brews, both located close to shooting locations.

Where to Stay: Stay close to the filming action at Arrive Wilmington, a boutique hotel in a restored 1940s building, rumored to have hosted cast and crew during production. For a more relaxed, beachy experience, try a vacation rental near Wrightsville Beach or Kure Beach, both within easy driving distance to key set locations. Airbnb options abound for cozy beach cottages and modern condos with ocean views.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Cousins Beach supposed to be in “The Summer I Turned Pretty”?

In the books, Cousins Beach is inspired by Cape Cod, Massachusetts. But onscreen, it is entirely recreated in North Carolina.

Where does Conrad go to school in “The Summer I Turned Pretty”?

Although fictional, scenes set at Finch College were filmed at UNC Wilmington’s campus, notably using locations that also doubled for Brown University in the show.