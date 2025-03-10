Lovers of the hit Apple TV+ show Severance have been flocking to the Holmdel, New Jersey location featured in the show as the eerie and sinister Lumon Industries headquarters.

The huge, imposing building – a primary setting in the popular show – is where the fictional Lumon Industries office building is based. As seen in the series, the two-million-square-foot building has a strikingly modern design, including its iconic glass facade.

In real life, however, the Bell Works building is an epic multi-use space with public and private areas. Bell Works notes that the site welcomes visitors daily and includes dining, retail, entertainment, wellness, and fitness things to enjoy. Visitors can stroll and shop “The Block,” where retailers and restaurants sell goods. There are also escape rooms, a basketball court, a pickleball destination, an indoor golfing site, and a virtual reality center. Additionally, the building is a hub and meeting ground for professional and office work.

Holmdel is approximately 45 minutes away by car from Jersey City and about an hour from New York City. Severance fans should know that while there’s no official tour of the building or one related to the show, they’re free to explore the public areas for themselves.

What Else Should ‘Severance’ Lovers Know About The Real-Life Lumon Industries Building?

Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen originally designed the Bell Works building and Japanese-American landscape designer Hideo Sasaki spearheaded the outdoor environment.

The Bell Works building was previously home to Bell Laboratories, which conducted research and development on-site for over 40 years. The building opened in 1962 and was redesigned a decade ago by developer Ralph Zucker, according to Curbed.

Reportedly, the Bell Works building has also been a filming location for productions including American Horror Story and Emergence.